Stark warning for funeral providers misleading grieving families

The funeral industry has been warned they could face a crackdown over the failure to disclose prices to grieving families.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) have criticised the funeral industry for failing to provide families with information on pricing.

It comes after a recent draft report into the industry found fewer than half of NSW funeral providers had all the price information they were legally required to provide on their websites.

IPART Acting Chair Deborah Cope told Deborah Knight the industry needs to follow the rules.

“People can’t work out whether what they’re getting is value for money, because it’s difficult to get the information about what they’re paying for.”

Australian Funeral Directors Association Vice President Asha Dooley told Deborah there is a compliance issue.

“I would like to think that generally speaking, funeral directors, we do this for all of the right reasons.

“But every industry will have a few bad eggs.”

Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson has warned a blitz on the funeral industry could be introduced.

“For those that aren’t abiding by the regulations … that’s what we’ll be targeting right across NSW.”

