COVID alerts: Western Sydney chemists, supermarkets, train lines exposed

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and public transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

NSW Health has upgraded its health advice for a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Hay Shell Sturt Highway Saturday 10 July 7.30am – 8am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Fairfield Star Sweet Patisserie 37B Smart Street Sunday 11 July 4.20pm – 4.30pm Punchbowl Chemist Warehouse Shop 18/1 Broadway Thursday 8 July 2.30pm – 3pm Liverpool Service NSW Shop R19/2–18 Orange Grove Road Monday 12 July 10.10am – 10.25am Punchbowl McDonalds (drive through only) 1171 Canterbury Road Thursday 8 July 6am – 4pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Alexandria Bunnings Alexandria 8/40 Euston Rd Thursday 8 July 12.25pm – 12.40pm Punchbowl McDonalds (not drive through) 1171 Canterbury Road Thursday 8 July 6am – 4pm Edensor Park Coles Edensor Park Edensor Road and Allambie Road Sunday 04 July 10.10am – 10.50am Saturday 10 July 10.10 – 10.50am Miller Blooms the Chemist Miller Central, 90 Cartwright Avenue Monday 12 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm Miller Aldi Miller 90 Cartwright Avenue Monday 12 July 12pm – 12.30pm Merrylands Priceline Pharmacy Stockland Mall, Shop, 1090 McFarlane Street Monday 12 July 1pm – 2pm Fairfield Chemist Warehouse 8 Kenyon Street Monday 5 July 1.45pm – 2pm Monday 5 July 12pm – 2pm Liverpool Krispy Kreme Liverpool Megacenta 2, 20 Orange Grove Road Saturday 3 July 1pm – 1.15pm Auburn Woolworths, Auburn Central Queen Street and Park Road Monday 12 July 8.30pm – 9pm Fairfield Heights The Boulevarde Pharmacy 170 The Boulevarde Tuesday 13 July 10am – 11am Fairfield Sushi Hub, Fairfield Neeta City Shopping Centre 1/29 Court Road Saturday 3 July 2pm – 2.30pm Jamisontown Bunnings 2745 Wolseley Street Saturday 10 July 9am – 10am Hurstville Coles, Hurstville Westfield Cross Street and Park Road Wednesday 7 July 5am – 10am Friday 9 July 10.30am – 3pm Saturday 10 July 12pm – 5pm Sunday 11 July 12pm – 5.15pm Vineyard United Petrol 1540 Windsor Road Sunday 11 July 12.10pm – 12.30pm Merrylands Mansours BBQ 124 Merrylands Road Wednesday 7 July 7pm – 8pm Merrylands Red Lea, Stockland Merrylands 185 Pitt Street Saturday 10 July 2pm – 2.30pm Auburn Woolworths, Auburn Central Queen Street and Park Road Monday 12 July 8.30pm – 9pm Revesby TerryWhite Chemist Shop 16/19-29 Marco Avenue Wednesday 14 July 10.05am – 10.10am Fairfield Heights Fairfield Heights Pharmacy 275 The Boulevarde Monday 12 July 5.30pm – 6pm Smithfield Speedway Petrol Station 26-28 Cumberland Highway Tuesday 13 July 11.45am – 12pm

Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the listed times is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

T2 Line From Westmead Station To Auburn Station Saturday 10 July Departed 8.01am Arrived 8.13am T2 Line From Auburn Station To Westmead Station Saturday 10 July Departed 8.51pm Arrived 9.03pm T2 Line From Westmead Station To Auburn Station Sunday 11 July Departed 8.02am Arrived 8.13am T2 Line From Auburn Station To Westmead Station Saturday 10 July Departed 8.40m Arrived 8.53pm T5 Line From Westmead Station To Auburn Station Via Parramatta Station Monday 12 July Departed 7.45am Arrived 8.05am

NSW Health also is advising of additional times to a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Fairfield Heights Woolworths 186 The Boulevarde Sunday 11 July 9pm – 9.30pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result: