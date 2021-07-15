2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID alerts: Western Sydney chemists,..

COVID alerts: Western Sydney chemists, supermarkets, train lines exposed

2 hours ago
2GB News
Article image for COVID alerts: Western Sydney chemists, supermarkets, train lines exposed

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and public transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

NSW Health has upgraded its health advice for a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Hay Shell Sturt Highway Saturday 10 July

7.30am – 8am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Fairfield Star Sweet Patisserie 37B Smart Street Sunday 11 July

4.20pm – 4.30pm
Punchbowl Chemist Warehouse Shop 18/1 Broadway Thursday 8 July

2.30pm – 3pm
Liverpool Service NSW Shop R19/2–18 Orange Grove Road Monday 12 July 10.10am – 10.25am
Punchbowl McDonalds (drive through only) 1171 Canterbury Road Thursday 8 July

6am – 4pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Alexandria Bunnings Alexandria 8/40 Euston Rd

 

 Thursday 8 July

12.25pm – 12.40pm
Punchbowl McDonalds (not drive through) 1171 Canterbury Road Thursday 8 July

6am – 4pm
Edensor Park Coles Edensor Park Edensor Road and Allambie Road Sunday 04 July 10.10am – 10.50am

 

Saturday 10 July

10.10 – 10.50am

 
Miller Blooms the Chemist Miller Central, 90 Cartwright Avenue Monday 12 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Miller Aldi Miller 90 Cartwright Avenue Monday 12 July

12pm – 12.30pm
Merrylands Priceline Pharmacy Stockland Mall, Shop, 1090 McFarlane Street Monday 12 July

1pm – 2pm
Fairfield Chemist Warehouse 8 Kenyon Street Monday 5 July

1.45pm – 2pm

 

Monday 5 July

12pm – 2pm
Liverpool Krispy Kreme Liverpool Megacenta 2, 20 Orange Grove Road Saturday 3 July

1pm – 1.15pm
Auburn Woolworths, Auburn Central Queen Street and Park Road Monday 12 July

8.30pm – 9pm
Fairfield Heights The Boulevarde Pharmacy 170 The Boulevarde Tuesday 13 July 10am – 11am
Fairfield Sushi Hub, Fairfield Neeta City Shopping Centre 1/29 Court Road Saturday 3 July

2pm – 2.30pm
Jamisontown Bunnings 2745 Wolseley Street Saturday 10 July

9am – 10am
Hurstville Coles, Hurstville Westfield Cross Street and Park Road Wednesday 7 July

5am – 10am

 

Friday 9 July

10.30am – 3pm

 

Saturday 10 July

12pm – 5pm

 

Sunday 11 July 12pm – 5.15pm
Vineyard United Petrol 1540 Windsor Road Sunday 11 July

12.10pm – 12.30pm
Merrylands Mansours BBQ 124 Merrylands Road Wednesday 7 July

7pm – 8pm
Merrylands Red Lea, Stockland Merrylands 185 Pitt Street Saturday 10 July

2pm – 2.30pm
Auburn Woolworths, Auburn Central Queen Street and Park Road Monday 12 July

8.30pm – 9pm
Revesby TerryWhite Chemist Shop 16/19-29 Marco Avenue Wednesday 14 July

10.05am – 10.10am
Fairfield Heights Fairfield Heights Pharmacy 275 The Boulevarde Monday 12 July

5.30pm – 6pm
Smithfield Speedway Petrol Station 26-28 Cumberland Highway Tuesday 13 July

11.45am – 12pm

Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the listed times is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

T2 Line From Westmead Station

To Auburn Station

 Saturday 10 July

Departed 8.01am

Arrived 8.13am
T2 Line From Auburn Station

To Westmead Station

 Saturday 10 July

Departed 8.51pm

Arrived 9.03pm
T2 Line From Westmead Station

To Auburn Station

 Sunday 11 July

Departed 8.02am

Arrived 8.13am
T2 Line From Auburn Station

To Westmead Station

 Saturday 10 July

Departed 8.40m

Arrived 8.53pm
T5 Line From Westmead Station

To Auburn Station

Via Parramatta Station

 Monday 12 July

Departed 7.45am

Arrived 8.05am

NSW Health also is advising of additional times to a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Fairfield Heights Woolworths 186 The Boulevarde Sunday 11 July

9pm – 9.30pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Riverwood Woolworths Riverwood 247 Belmore Road Monday 12 July

10.55am – 11.10am
Riverwood Aldi Riverwood 247/253 Belmore Road Sunday 11 July

7.45pm – 7.50pm

 

Monday 12 July 10.45am – 10.55am
Riverwood Commonwealth Bank 237-239 Belmore Road Sunday 11 July

7.30pm – 7.40pm
Oatley West Coles Oatley Village Square, 47 Mulga Road Saturday 10 July

4.10pm – 4.40pm

 

Sunday 11 July

4.25pm – 4.40pm
Merrylands Stockland Mall McFarlane Street Saturday 10 July

2pm – 4pm

 

Monday 12 July

1pm – 2pm
Sydney Café de Casablanca 137/139 Bathurst Street Tuesday 13 July

1pm – 3pm
Bondi Junction Chemist Warehouse 135 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July

9.15am – 9.25am

 
2GB News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873