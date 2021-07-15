COVID alerts: Western Sydney chemists, supermarkets, train lines exposed
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and public transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
NSW Health has upgraded its health advice for a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:
|Hay
|Shell
|Sturt Highway
|Saturday 10 July
7.30am – 8am
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:
|Fairfield
|Star Sweet Patisserie
|37B Smart Street
|Sunday 11 July
4.20pm – 4.30pm
|Punchbowl
|Chemist Warehouse
|Shop 18/1 Broadway
|Thursday 8 July
2.30pm – 3pm
|Liverpool
|Service NSW
|Shop R19/2–18 Orange Grove Road
|Monday 12 July 10.10am – 10.25am
|Punchbowl
|McDonalds (drive through only)
|1171 Canterbury Road
|Thursday 8 July
6am – 4pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|Alexandria
|Bunnings Alexandria
|8/40 Euston Rd
|Thursday 8 July
12.25pm – 12.40pm
|Punchbowl
|McDonalds (not drive through)
|1171 Canterbury Road
|Thursday 8 July
6am – 4pm
|Edensor Park
|Coles Edensor Park
|Edensor Road and Allambie Road
|Sunday 04 July 10.10am – 10.50am
Saturday 10 July
10.10 – 10.50am
|Miller
|Blooms the Chemist
|Miller Central, 90 Cartwright Avenue
|Monday 12 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm
|Miller
|Aldi Miller
|90 Cartwright Avenue
|Monday 12 July
12pm – 12.30pm
|Merrylands
|Priceline Pharmacy
|Stockland Mall, Shop, 1090 McFarlane Street
|Monday 12 July
1pm – 2pm
|Fairfield
|Chemist Warehouse
|8 Kenyon Street
|Monday 5 July
1.45pm – 2pm
Monday 5 July
12pm – 2pm
|Liverpool
|Krispy Kreme
|Liverpool Megacenta 2, 20 Orange Grove Road
|Saturday 3 July
1pm – 1.15pm
|Auburn
|Woolworths, Auburn Central
|Queen Street and Park Road
|Monday 12 July
8.30pm – 9pm
|Fairfield Heights
|The Boulevarde Pharmacy
|170 The Boulevarde
|Tuesday 13 July 10am – 11am
|Fairfield
|Sushi Hub, Fairfield Neeta City Shopping Centre
|1/29 Court Road
|Saturday 3 July
2pm – 2.30pm
|Jamisontown
|Bunnings
|2745 Wolseley Street
|Saturday 10 July
9am – 10am
|Hurstville
|Coles, Hurstville Westfield
|Cross Street and Park Road
|Wednesday 7 July
5am – 10am
Friday 9 July
10.30am – 3pm
Saturday 10 July
12pm – 5pm
Sunday 11 July 12pm – 5.15pm
|Vineyard
|United Petrol
|1540 Windsor Road
|Sunday 11 July
12.10pm – 12.30pm
|Merrylands
|Mansours BBQ
|124 Merrylands Road
|Wednesday 7 July
7pm – 8pm
|Merrylands
|Red Lea, Stockland Merrylands
|185 Pitt Street
|Saturday 10 July
2pm – 2.30pm
|Auburn
|Woolworths, Auburn Central
|Queen Street and Park Road
|Monday 12 July
8.30pm – 9pm
|Revesby
|TerryWhite Chemist
|Shop 16/19-29 Marco Avenue
|Wednesday 14 July
10.05am – 10.10am
|Fairfield Heights
|Fairfield Heights Pharmacy
|275 The Boulevarde
|Monday 12 July
5.30pm – 6pm
|Smithfield
|Speedway Petrol Station
|26-28 Cumberland Highway
|Tuesday 13 July
11.45am – 12pm
Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the listed times is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|T2 Line
|From Westmead Station
To Auburn Station
|Saturday 10 July
Departed 8.01am
Arrived 8.13am
|T2 Line
|From Auburn Station
To Westmead Station
|Saturday 10 July
Departed 8.51pm
Arrived 9.03pm
|T2 Line
|From Westmead Station
To Auburn Station
|Sunday 11 July
Departed 8.02am
Arrived 8.13am
|T2 Line
|From Auburn Station
To Westmead Station
|Saturday 10 July
Departed 8.40m
Arrived 8.53pm
|T5 Line
|From Westmead Station
To Auburn Station
Via Parramatta Station
|Monday 12 July
Departed 7.45am
Arrived 8.05am
NSW Health also is advising of additional times to a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|Fairfield Heights
|Woolworths
|186 The Boulevarde
|Sunday 11 July
9pm – 9.30pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:
|Riverwood
|Woolworths Riverwood
|247 Belmore Road
|Monday 12 July
10.55am – 11.10am
|Riverwood
|Aldi Riverwood
|247/253 Belmore Road
|Sunday 11 July
7.45pm – 7.50pm
Monday 12 July 10.45am – 10.55am
|Riverwood
|Commonwealth Bank
|237-239 Belmore Road
|Sunday 11 July
7.30pm – 7.40pm
|Oatley West
|Coles Oatley
|Village Square, 47 Mulga Road
|Saturday 10 July
4.10pm – 4.40pm
Sunday 11 July
4.25pm – 4.40pm
|Merrylands
|Stockland Mall
|McFarlane Street
|Saturday 10 July
2pm – 4pm
Monday 12 July
1pm – 2pm
|Sydney
|Café de Casablanca
|137/139 Bathurst Street
|Tuesday 13 July
1pm – 3pm
|Bondi Junction
|Chemist Warehouse
|135 Oxford Street
|Saturday 10 July
9.15am – 9.25am