COVID alerts: Venues in Dubbo, Mudgee, Broken Hill exposed to virus
NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern across NSW that are associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there, regardless of the result.
|Dubbo
|Cross Coffee House
|73 Macquarie Street
|Wednesday 11 August
6:50am to 7:05am
|Dubbo
|Milestone Hotel
|195 Macquarie Street
|Wednesday 11 August
10:00am to 11:00am
|Dubbo
|Sid’s Bottle Shop
|250-256 Macquarie Street
|Wednesday 11 August
12:15pm to 12:20pm
|Dubbo
|Telstra Store
|Orana Mall Shopping Centre, 56 Windsor Parade
|Wednesday 11 August
12:00pm to 12:30pm
|Mudgee
|Club Mudgee RSL
|99 Mortimer Street
|Thursday 12 August
12:25pm to 2:30pm
|Mudgee
|Lawson Park Hotel
|1 Church Street
|Thursday 12 August
4:05pm to 4:45pm
|Mudgee
|Smart Dollar
|89 Mortimer Street
|Friday 13 August
3:30pm to 3:45pm
|Mudgee
|Smokemart & GiftBox
|Shop 4, Town Centre, Mortimer Street
|Friday 13 August
4:40pm to 4:45pm
|Broken Hill
|Alfresco’s Cafe
|397 Argent Street
|Monday 16 August
1:55pm to 2:15pm
Image: Getty