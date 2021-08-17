2GB
131 873

COVID alerts: Venues in Dubbo, Mudgee, Broken Hill exposed to virus

1 hour ago
2GB News
NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern across NSW that are associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there, regardless of the result.

Dubbo Cross Coffee House 73 Macquarie Street Wednesday 11 August

6:50am to 7:05am
Dubbo Milestone Hotel 195 Macquarie Street Wednesday 11 August

10:00am to 11:00am
Dubbo Sid’s Bottle Shop 250-256 Macquarie Street Wednesday 11 August

12:15pm to 12:20pm
Dubbo Telstra Store Orana Mall Shopping Centre, 56 Windsor Parade Wednesday 11 August

12:00pm to 12:30pm
Mudgee Club Mudgee RSL 99 Mortimer Street Thursday 12 August

12:25pm to 2:30pm
Mudgee Lawson Park Hotel 1 Church Street Thursday 12 August

4:05pm to 4:45pm
Mudgee Smart Dollar 89 Mortimer Street Friday 13 August

3:30pm to 3:45pm
Mudgee Smokemart & GiftBox Shop 4, Town Centre, Mortimer Street Friday 13 August

4:40pm to 4:45pm
Broken Hill Alfresco’s Cafe 397 Argent Street Monday 16 August

1:55pm to 2:15pm

 

Image: Getty

