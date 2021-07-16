COVID alerts: South west Sydney supermarkets and retailers added to exposure list

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern attended by confirmed cases of COVID‑19, as well as additional days and extended times for previously announced venues visited by cases.

Anyone who has attended the following venues is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since their last day at the site:

Emu Plains Woolworths Lennox Shopping Centre Cnr Great Western Hwy and Lawson Street Saturday 10 July 4pm – 4.45pm Liverpool Service NSW Shop R19/2–18 Orange Grove Road Monday 12 July 10am – 10.30am Lakemba Al Sultan Butchery 130 Haldon Street Saturday 10 July 9am – 8pm Sunday 11 July 1.30pm – 8pm Hurstville Coles Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Cross Street and Park Road Saturday 10 July 11.40am – 12.30pm Monday 12 July 9.15am – 6.15pm Marsden Park IKEA 1 Hollinsworth Road Monday 12 July 12pm – 7.30pm Tuesday 13 July 12pm – 4pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Fairfield KFC 352-354 The Horsley Drive Friday 25 June 3.30pm – 11pm Saturday 26 June 3.30pm – 11pm Greenacre Hanson Concrete 18-20 Bellfrog St Thursday 1 July All day Friday 2 July All day Saturday 3 July All day Sunday 4 July All day Monday 5 July All day Tuesday 6 July All day Wednesday 7 July All day Fairfield KFC 352-354 The Horsley Drive Tuesday 6 July 3pm – 9pm Saturday 10 July 3.30pm – 11.30pm Sunday 11 July 9am – 8.30pm Casula Costco Wholesale Crossroads Homemaker Centre, 20 Parkers Farm Place Wednesday 7 July 12.50pm – 4pm East Greenacre Hungry Jacks 9-11 Roberts Rd Thursday 8 July 7.40pm – 8.10pm Hurstville Coles Hurstville Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Cross St and Park Rd Thursday 8 July 9.15am – 4pm Tuesday 13 July 10am – 3pm Canley Heights Tobacconist and Gifts 57 Peel Street Sunday 11 July 9am – 9.15am Belfield BP petrol station 53-57 Punchbowl Road Sunday 11 July 12.25pm – 12.45pm Lakemba I-Juice Plus 113 Haldon St Sunday 11 July 4.25pm – 4.40pm Fairfield Coles Fairfield Forum Station St Sunday 11 July 3.30pm – 3.45pm Fairfield Woolworths BWS Fairfield Neeta City 1-29 Court St Sunday 11 July 6pm – 6.10pm Prairiewood 7-Eleven 485-487 Smithfield Road Tuesday 13 July 7.45am – 7.50am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Wolli Creek Woolworths 78-96 Arncliffe St Thursday 8 July 1pm – 1.40pm Casula Costco Wholesale Crossroads Homemaker Centre, 20 Parkers Farm Place Friday 9 July 1.35pm – 2.10pm Hurstville Woolworths Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Park and Cross Streets Monday 12 July 3.05pm – 3.25pm Coogee Maloney’s Grocer 214 Coogee Bay Road Monday 12 July 5.35pm – 6pm Coogee Woolworths Metro Coogee Bay Village, 184-196 Coogee Bay Road Monday 12 July 5.40pm – 6pm Hurstville Coles Hurstville Station 225 Forest Road Monday 12 July 3.35pm – 3.45pm Tuesday 13 July 3.25pm – 3.35pm Wednesday 14 July 10.30am – 11am Revesby West Metro Petrol 10-12 Milperra Road Tuesday 13 July 5.30pm – 5.40pm Hurstville Station Meat Westfield Hurstville, 12/225 Forest Rd Wednesday 14 July 10am – 10.20am Bondi Junction Chemist Warehouse 133-135 Oxford St Wednesday 14 July 8am – 8.30am Bondi Junction Coles 500 Oxford Street Wednesday 14 July 8am – 8.30am

Image: Getty