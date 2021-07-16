2GB
131 873

COVID alerts: South west Sydney supermarkets and retailers added to exposure list

4 hours ago
Article image for COVID alerts: South west Sydney supermarkets and retailers added to exposure list

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern attended by confirmed cases of COVID‑19, as well as additional days and extended times for previously announced venues visited by cases.

Anyone who has attended the following venues is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since their last day at the site:

Emu Plains Woolworths Lennox Shopping Centre Cnr Great Western Hwy and Lawson Street Saturday 10 July

4pm – 4.45pm

 
Liverpool Service NSW Shop R19/2–18 Orange Grove Road Monday 12 July

10am – 10.30am

 
Lakemba Al Sultan Butchery 130 Haldon Street Saturday 10 July

9am – 8pm

Sunday 11 July

1.30pm – 8pm
Hurstville Coles Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Cross Street and Park Road Saturday 10 July

11.40am – 12.30pm

Monday 12 July

9.15am – 6.15pm
Marsden Park IKEA 1 Hollinsworth Road Monday 12 July

12pm – 7.30pm

Tuesday 13 July

12pm – 4pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Fairfield KFC 352-354 The Horsley Drive Friday 25 June

3.30pm – 11pm

Saturday 26 June

3.30pm – 11pm
Greenacre Hanson Concrete 18-20 Bellfrog St Thursday 1 July

All day

Friday 2 July

All day

Saturday 3 July

All day

Sunday 4 July

All day

Monday 5 July

All day

Tuesday 6 July

All day

Wednesday 7 July

All day
Fairfield KFC 352-354 The Horsley Drive Tuesday 6 July

3pm – 9pm

Saturday 10 July

3.30pm – 11.30pm

Sunday 11 July

9am – 8.30pm
Casula Costco Wholesale Crossroads Homemaker Centre, 20 Parkers Farm Place Wednesday 7 July

12.50pm – 4pm

 
East Greenacre Hungry Jacks 9-11 Roberts Rd Thursday 8 July

7.40pm – 8.10pm
Hurstville Coles Hurstville Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Cross St and Park Rd Thursday 8 July

9.15am – 4pm

Tuesday 13 July

10am – 3pm
Canley Heights Tobacconist and Gifts 57 Peel Street Sunday 11 July

9am – 9.15am
Belfield BP petrol station 53-57 Punchbowl Road Sunday 11 July

12.25pm – 12.45pm
Lakemba I-Juice Plus 113 Haldon St Sunday 11 July

4.25pm – 4.40pm
Fairfield Coles Fairfield Forum Station St Sunday 11 July

3.30pm – 3.45pm

 
Fairfield Woolworths BWS Fairfield Neeta City 1-29 Court St Sunday 11 July

6pm – 6.10pm

 
Prairiewood 7-Eleven 485-487 Smithfield Road Tuesday 13 July

7.45am – 7.50am

 

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Wolli Creek Woolworths 78-96 Arncliffe St Thursday 8 July

1pm – 1.40pm
Casula Costco Wholesale Crossroads Homemaker Centre, 20 Parkers Farm Place Friday 9 July

1.35pm – 2.10pm
Hurstville Woolworths Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Park and Cross Streets Monday 12 July

3.05pm – 3.25pm

 
Coogee Maloney’s Grocer 214 Coogee Bay Road Monday 12 July

5.35pm – 6pm
Coogee Woolworths Metro Coogee Bay Village, 184-196 Coogee Bay Road Monday 12 July

5.40pm – 6pm

 
Hurstville Coles Hurstville Station 225 Forest Road Monday 12 July

3.35pm – 3.45pm

Tuesday 13 July

3.25pm – 3.35pm

Wednesday 14 July

10.30am – 11am
Revesby West Metro Petrol 10-12 Milperra Road Tuesday 13 July

5.30pm – 5.40pm

 
Hurstville Station Meat Westfield Hurstville, 12/225 Forest Rd Wednesday 14 July

10am – 10.20am
Bondi Junction Chemist Warehouse 133-135 Oxford St Wednesday 14 July

8am – 8.30am
Bondi Junction Coles 500 Oxford Street Wednesday 14 July

8am – 8.30am

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
News
