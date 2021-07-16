COVID alerts: South west Sydney supermarkets and retailers added to exposure list
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern attended by confirmed cases of COVID‑19, as well as additional days and extended times for previously announced venues visited by cases.
Anyone who has attended the following venues is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since their last day at the site:
|Emu Plains
|Woolworths Lennox Shopping Centre
|Cnr Great Western Hwy and Lawson Street
|Saturday 10 July
4pm – 4.45pm
|Liverpool
|Service NSW
|Shop R19/2–18 Orange Grove Road
|Monday 12 July
10am – 10.30am
|Lakemba
|Al Sultan Butchery
|130 Haldon Street
|Saturday 10 July
9am – 8pm
Sunday 11 July
1.30pm – 8pm
|Hurstville
|Coles
|Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Cross Street and Park Road
|Saturday 10 July
11.40am – 12.30pm
Monday 12 July
9.15am – 6.15pm
|Marsden Park
|IKEA
|1 Hollinsworth Road
|Monday 12 July
12pm – 7.30pm
Tuesday 13 July
12pm – 4pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
|Fairfield
|KFC
|352-354 The Horsley Drive
|Friday 25 June
3.30pm – 11pm
Saturday 26 June
3.30pm – 11pm
|Greenacre
|Hanson Concrete
|18-20 Bellfrog St
|Thursday 1 July
All day
Friday 2 July
All day
Saturday 3 July
All day
Sunday 4 July
All day
Monday 5 July
All day
Tuesday 6 July
All day
Wednesday 7 July
All day
|Fairfield
|KFC
|352-354 The Horsley Drive
|Tuesday 6 July
3pm – 9pm
Saturday 10 July
3.30pm – 11.30pm
Sunday 11 July
9am – 8.30pm
|Casula
|Costco Wholesale
|Crossroads Homemaker Centre, 20 Parkers Farm Place
|Wednesday 7 July
12.50pm – 4pm
|East Greenacre
|Hungry Jacks
|9-11 Roberts Rd
|Thursday 8 July
7.40pm – 8.10pm
|Hurstville
|Coles Hurstville
|Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Cross St and Park Rd
|Thursday 8 July
9.15am – 4pm
Tuesday 13 July
10am – 3pm
|Canley Heights
|Tobacconist and Gifts
|57 Peel Street
|Sunday 11 July
9am – 9.15am
|Belfield
|BP petrol station
|53-57 Punchbowl Road
|Sunday 11 July
12.25pm – 12.45pm
|Lakemba
|I-Juice Plus
|113 Haldon St
|Sunday 11 July
4.25pm – 4.40pm
|Fairfield
|Coles Fairfield Forum
|Station St
|Sunday 11 July
3.30pm – 3.45pm
|Fairfield
|Woolworths BWS Fairfield Neeta City
|1-29 Court St
|Sunday 11 July
6pm – 6.10pm
|Prairiewood
|7-Eleven
|485-487 Smithfield Road
|Tuesday 13 July
7.45am – 7.50am
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:
|Wolli Creek
|Woolworths
|78-96 Arncliffe St
|Thursday 8 July
1pm – 1.40pm
|Casula
|Costco Wholesale
|Crossroads Homemaker Centre, 20 Parkers Farm Place
|Friday 9 July
1.35pm – 2.10pm
|Hurstville
|Woolworths
|Westfield Hurstville, Cnr Park and Cross Streets
|Monday 12 July
3.05pm – 3.25pm
|Coogee
|Maloney’s Grocer
|214 Coogee Bay Road
|Monday 12 July
5.35pm – 6pm
|Coogee
|Woolworths Metro
|Coogee Bay Village, 184-196 Coogee Bay Road
|Monday 12 July
5.40pm – 6pm
|Hurstville
|Coles Hurstville Station
|225 Forest Road
|Monday 12 July
3.35pm – 3.45pm
Tuesday 13 July
3.25pm – 3.35pm
Wednesday 14 July
10.30am – 11am
|Revesby West
|Metro Petrol
|10-12 Milperra Road
|Tuesday 13 July
5.30pm – 5.40pm
|Hurstville
|Station Meat
|Westfield Hurstville, 12/225 Forest Rd
|Wednesday 14 July
10am – 10.20am
|Bondi Junction
|Chemist Warehouse
|133-135 Oxford St
|Wednesday 14 July
8am – 8.30am
|Bondi Junction
|Coles
|500 Oxford Street
|Wednesday 14 July
8am – 8.30am
