2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID alerts: Reverend Bill Crews’..

COVID alerts: Reverend Bill Crews’ Exodus Foundation exposed to virus

6 hours ago
Full List of Locations
Article image for COVID alerts: Reverend Bill Crews’ Exodus Foundation exposed to virus

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Fairfield Fairfield District  Medical Centre 147 Polding Street Friday 16 July

All day

Monday 19 July

All day

 

 
Campsie

 

 Campsie Family Medical Centre

 

 248 Beamish Street

 

 Thursday 22 July

10.10am to 11.00am

 
Ashfield

 

 Exodus Foundation

 

 180 Liverpool Road

 
Tuesday 20 July

11.30am to 1.00pm
Wednesday 21 July

11.30am to 1.00pm
Thursday 22 July

11.30am to 1.00pm
Friday 23 July

11.30am to 1.00pm
Granville

 

 Parkview Granville Place

 

 14-38 Cowper Street

 

 Saturday 17 July

5.50am to 1.30pm

 

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Revesby Woolworths Revesby 60 Marco Avenue Saturday 24

July 3.00pm to 5.00pm
Winston Hills Terry White Pharmacy Shop 20 Winston Hills Mall, Caroline Chisholm Drive Sunday 25 July

10.15am to 10.30am
Leichhardt Woolworths Leichhardt Leichhardt Marketplace, 122 Flood Street Thursday 22 July 12.00pm to 12.45pm

 

Saturday 24 July

10:30 AM to 10:45 AM
Leichhardt Aldi Leichhardt Shop 21A Corner Marion Street and Flood Street Saturday 17 July

10.00am to 10.30am
Leichhardt Coles Leichhardt 51-57 Norton Street Sunday 18 July

12.00pm to 12.30pm
Leichhardt Commonwealth Bank Leichhardt Marketplace, 122 Flood Street Monday 19 July

9.45am to 10.00am
Leichhardt Bakers Delight Leichhardt Leichhardt Marketplace, 122 Flood Street Monday 19 July

9.45am to 10.00am
Bellambi Bunnings Corner Bellambi Lane and Watts Lane Tuesday 20 July

11.00am to 11.15am
Zetland

 

 Coles East Village

 

 O’Dea Avenue

 

 Sunday 25 July

4.00pm to 4.30pm

 
Lakemba Big Fresh 133 Haldon Street Monday 19 July

4.00pm to 10.00pm

 

Wednesday 21 July 4.00pm to 10.00pm
Miranda The Grocery Store, Westfield Miranda 600 Kingsway, Westfield Miranda Thursday 22 July 10.30am to 10.50am
Greenacre Bunnings Corner Roberts Road and Amarina Avenue Tuesday 20 July

5.00pm to 6.00pm
Toongabbie Super Cellars 1/20 Bungaree Road Saturday 24 July

1.45pm to 2.00pm
Pendle Hill 7 Eleven Pendle Hill 217 Wentworth Avenue and corner Bungaree Road Friday 23 July

11.10am to 11.20am
Wetherill Park Joes Fruit World 1183-1185 The Horsley Drive Friday 16 July

12.00pm to 12.10pm
Roselands Fine Cut Quality Meats G/034 Roselands Drive Thursday 22 July 11.20am to 11.35am
Granville Powerfuel Petrol Station 101 Blaxcell Street Granville NSW 2142 Friday 23 July

2.45pm to 3.00pm
Lakemba ALDI Lakemba 212-226 Haldon Street Thursday 22 July 11.30am to 12.05pm
Glenfield Glenfield Cellars 78 Railway Parade Saturday 24 July

1.00pm to 2.00pm
Warriewood Coles Warriewood Square Jacksons Road Friday 23 July

10.00am to 11.00am
Collaroy Plateau 5B2F Fine Foods 65 Veterans Parade Saturday 24 July

8.30am to 9.00am
Fairfield Aldi Fairfield Forum 8/36 Station Street Tuesday 20 July

1.25pm to 1.40pm
Chester Hill Commonwealth Bank 130-134 Waldron Road Wednesday 21 July 12.15pm to 12.30pm
Bondi Beach Woolworths Metro 184 Campbell Parade Wednesday 21 July 6.00pm to 6.40pm
Liverpool Aldi Liverpool 82 Hoxton Park Road Wednesday 21 July 6.30pm to 7.00pm
Warringah Coles Warringah Pittwater Road  

Wednesday 21 July

1.00pm to 2.00pm

 

Friday 23 July

6.50pm to 7.10pm

 

Saturday 24 July

7.10pm to 7.30pm

 

 
Gordon Woolworths 802-808 Pacific Highway Thursday 22 July 8pm to Friday 23 July 1am

 

Friday 23 July 8pm to Saturday 24 July 1am
Villawood The Woods Pantry 5a/824-850 Woodville Road Friday 23 July

8.25am to 8.30am

Full List of Locations
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873