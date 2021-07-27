COVID alerts: Reverend Bill Crews’ Exodus Foundation exposed to virus

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Fairfield Fairfield District Medical Centre 147 Polding Street Friday 16 July All day Monday 19 July All day Campsie Campsie Family Medical Centre 248 Beamish Street Thursday 22 July 10.10am to 11.00am Ashfield Exodus Foundation 180 Liverpool Road Tuesday 20 July 11.30am to 1.00pm Wednesday 21 July 11.30am to 1.00pm Thursday 22 July 11.30am to 1.00pm Friday 23 July 11.30am to 1.00pm Granville Parkview Granville Place 14-38 Cowper Street Saturday 17 July 5.50am to 1.30pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.