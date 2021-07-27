COVID alerts: Reverend Bill Crews’ Exodus Foundation exposed to virus
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.
|Fairfield
|Fairfield District Medical Centre
|147 Polding Street
|Friday 16 July
All day
Monday 19 July
All day
|Campsie
|Campsie Family Medical Centre
|248 Beamish Street
|Thursday 22 July
10.10am to 11.00am
|Ashfield
|Exodus Foundation
|180 Liverpool Road
|
|Granville
|Parkview Granville Place
|14-38 Cowper Street
|Saturday 17 July
5.50am to 1.30pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
|Revesby
|Woolworths Revesby
|60 Marco Avenue
|Saturday 24
July 3.00pm to 5.00pm
|Winston Hills
|Terry White Pharmacy
|Shop 20 Winston Hills Mall, Caroline Chisholm Drive
|Sunday 25 July
10.15am to 10.30am
|Leichhardt
|Woolworths Leichhardt
|Leichhardt Marketplace, 122 Flood Street
|Thursday 22 July 12.00pm to 12.45pm
Saturday 24 July
10:30 AM to 10:45 AM
|Leichhardt
|Aldi Leichhardt
|Shop 21A Corner Marion Street and Flood Street
|Saturday 17 July
10.00am to 10.30am
|Leichhardt
|Coles Leichhardt
|51-57 Norton Street
|Sunday 18 July
12.00pm to 12.30pm
|Leichhardt
|Commonwealth Bank
|Leichhardt Marketplace, 122 Flood Street
|Monday 19 July
9.45am to 10.00am
|Leichhardt
|Bakers Delight Leichhardt
|Leichhardt Marketplace, 122 Flood Street
|Monday 19 July
9.45am to 10.00am
|Bellambi
|Bunnings
|Corner Bellambi Lane and Watts Lane
|Tuesday 20 July
11.00am to 11.15am
|Zetland
|Coles East Village
|O’Dea Avenue
|Sunday 25 July
4.00pm to 4.30pm
|Lakemba
|Big Fresh
|133 Haldon Street
|Monday 19 July
4.00pm to 10.00pm
Wednesday 21 July 4.00pm to 10.00pm
|Miranda
|The Grocery Store, Westfield Miranda
|600 Kingsway, Westfield Miranda
|Thursday 22 July 10.30am to 10.50am
|Greenacre
|Bunnings
|Corner Roberts Road and Amarina Avenue
|Tuesday 20 July
5.00pm to 6.00pm
|Toongabbie
|Super Cellars
|1/20 Bungaree Road
|Saturday 24 July
1.45pm to 2.00pm
|Pendle Hill
|7 Eleven Pendle Hill
|217 Wentworth Avenue and corner Bungaree Road
|Friday 23 July
11.10am to 11.20am
|Wetherill Park
|Joes Fruit World
|1183-1185 The Horsley Drive
|Friday 16 July
12.00pm to 12.10pm
|Roselands
|Fine Cut Quality Meats
|G/034 Roselands Drive
|Thursday 22 July 11.20am to 11.35am
|Granville
|Powerfuel Petrol Station
|101 Blaxcell Street Granville NSW 2142
|Friday 23 July
2.45pm to 3.00pm
|Lakemba
|ALDI Lakemba
|212-226 Haldon Street
|Thursday 22 July 11.30am to 12.05pm
|Glenfield
|Glenfield Cellars
|78 Railway Parade
|Saturday 24 July
1.00pm to 2.00pm
|Warriewood
|Coles Warriewood Square
|Jacksons Road
|Friday 23 July
10.00am to 11.00am
|Collaroy Plateau
|5B2F Fine Foods
|65 Veterans Parade
|Saturday 24 July
8.30am to 9.00am
|Fairfield
|Aldi Fairfield Forum
|8/36 Station Street
|Tuesday 20 July
1.25pm to 1.40pm
|Chester Hill
|Commonwealth Bank
|130-134 Waldron Road
|Wednesday 21 July 12.15pm to 12.30pm
|Bondi Beach
|Woolworths Metro
|184 Campbell Parade
|Wednesday 21 July 6.00pm to 6.40pm
|Liverpool
|Aldi Liverpool
|82 Hoxton Park Road
|Wednesday 21 July 6.30pm to 7.00pm
|Warringah
|Coles Warringah
|Pittwater Road
|
Wednesday 21 July
1.00pm to 2.00pm
Friday 23 July
6.50pm to 7.10pm
Saturday 24 July
7.10pm to 7.30pm
|Gordon
|Woolworths
|802-808 Pacific Highway
|Thursday 22 July 8pm to Friday 23 July 1am
Friday 23 July 8pm to Saturday 24 July 1am
|Villawood
|The Woods Pantry
|5a/824-850 Woodville Road
|Friday 23 July
8.25am to 8.30am