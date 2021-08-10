2GB
COVID alerts: Popular Byron and Bangalow venues join exposure sites

3 hours ago
2GB News
Article image for COVID alerts: Popular Byron and Bangalow venues join exposure sites

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Northern NSW, both close contacts of the man in his 50s reported yesterday.

All three cases are currently being cared for at Lismore Base Hospital, and all are in a stable condition.

Anyone who attended the above venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there, regardless of the result:

  • Foodworks Shop 2/2 Byron St Bangalow 2479 on Monday 2 August 2021 from 09:45 – 11:15
  • Woolworths Byron Bay 106 Jonson St Byron Bay 2481 on Wednesday 4 August 2021 from 2:30 – 4:00
  • Bangalow Pharmacy 23 Byron Street Bangalow 2479 on Thursday 5 August 2021 from 11:00 – 11:30
  • Bangalow Pharmacy 23 Byron Street Bangalow 2479 on Friday 6 August 2021 from 11:00 – 11:30
  • Japonaise Kitchen 2/25-27 Lawson St Byron Bay 2481 on Friday 6 August 2021 from 17:00 – 17:30
  • Harvest Cafe Village 18, 22 Old Pacific Hwy Newrybar 2479 on Saturday 7 August 2021 from 09:45 – 10:20

 

Image: Getty

