2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVID alerts: New venues of exposure in regions, Western Sydney

40 mins ago
2GB News
Article image for COVID alerts: New venues of exposure in regions, Western Sydney

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Goulburn

 

 Bunnings Warehouse Goulburn Corner Hume Street and Ducks Lane Tuesday 20 July

12.30pm to 12.45pm
Marulan KFC Marulan 20 Hume Highway Tuesday 20 July

1.30pm to 1.50pm
Ultimo Microseconds C2.14/22-36 Mountain Street Monday 19 July

1.00pm to 1.30pm
Lakemba

 

 Pharmacy 4 Less

 

 10/49 The Boulevarde

 

 Sunday 18 July

5.30pm to 6.30pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure. Wear a mask around others and limit your movements until you get another negative result.

Dee Why

 

 Chemist Warehouse Dee Why Plaza, 20-22/26 Howard Avenue Tuesday 20 July

12.00pm to 12.30pm

 
Liverpool Chemist Warehouse 235-243 Macquarie Street Saturday 17 July

10.15am to 10.45am
Double Bay Savoy Hotel 41-45 Knox Street Double Bay Thursday 15 July

All day

 

Friday 16 July

All day
Plumpton Terry White Chemmart Shop 20 Plumpton Marketplace Tuesday 13 July

7.35pm to 7.55pm
Ashfield Ashfield Mall 260A Liverpool Road Saturday 17 July

12.20pm to 1.15pm
Ashfield Aldi 260A Liverpool Road Saturday 17 July 12.25pm to12.55pm
Ashfield Woolworths Ashfield 260A Liverpool Road Saturday 17 July 12.50pm to 1.15pm
Liverpool Pep’s Auto Spares 176 Hoxton Park Road Sunday 18 July

12.00pm to 12.15pm

 

Monday 19 July

12.00p to 12.15pm

 

Tuesday 20 July

12.00pm to 12.15pm
Liverpool Shell Liverpool 104-106 Elizabeth Drive Tuesday 20 July

10.00pm to 10.30pm
Liverpool Aldi Liverpool 165-191 Macquarie Street Wednesday 21 July 6.30pm to 7.00pm
Wetherill Park Woolworths Wetherill Park 561-583 Polding Street Sunday 18 July

3.55pm to 4.05pm
Liverpool Chemist Warehouse Liverpool 235-243 Macquarie Street Tuesday 20 July

11.00am to 12.00pm
Blacktown Blacktown Family Medical Centre 1/117 Main Street Tuesday 20 July

4.30pm to 5.00pm
Wolli Creek Junction Espresso Bar Shop 9/5 Brodie Spark Drive Sunday 18 July

10.00am to 10.10am
Oatley Kobito Sushi 1/93 Mulga Road Thursday 15 July

1.35pm to 1.45pm
Liverpool Oliver Brown Liverpool Level 2, Westfield Liverpool, Macquarie Street Tuesday 20 July

9.15am to 9.30am

 

Wednesday 21 July 9.50am to 10.05am
Liverpool BankWest Liverpool Westfield Liverpool, Shop 179/80 Macquarie Street Wednesday 21 July 10.00am to 10.10am
Fairfield Heights Shawarma Today 145 The Boulevarde Monday 19 July

2.30pm to 3.00pm
Fairfield Coles Fairfield Forum, Station Street Tuesday 20 July

2.00pm to 2.15pm
Fairfield Aldi Fairfield Forum 8/36 Station Street Tuesday 20 July

2.15pm to 2.30pm
Fairfield Fairfield Fruitland 13-15 Kenyon Street Tuesday 20 July

2.30pm to 2.45pm
Greystanes Woolworths, Greystanes Shopping Centre 656 Merrylands Road Sunday 18 July

1.00pm to 2.00pm
Greystanes Chemist King Pharmacy 665 Merrylands Road Tuesday 20 July

6.10pm to 6.20pm
Guildford Westpac Guildford 301 Guildford Road Guildford NSW 2161 Wednesday 14 July 9.55am to 10.20am

2GB News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873