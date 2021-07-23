COVID alerts: New venues of exposure in regions, Western Sydney
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:
|Goulburn
|Bunnings Warehouse Goulburn
|Corner Hume Street and Ducks Lane
|Tuesday 20 July
12.30pm to 12.45pm
|Marulan
|KFC Marulan
|20 Hume Highway
|Tuesday 20 July
1.30pm to 1.50pm
|Ultimo
|Microseconds
|C2.14/22-36 Mountain Street
|Monday 19 July
1.00pm to 1.30pm
|Lakemba
|Pharmacy 4 Less
|10/49 The Boulevarde
|Sunday 18 July
5.30pm to 6.30pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure. Wear a mask around others and limit your movements until you get another negative result.
|Dee Why
|Chemist Warehouse
|Dee Why Plaza, 20-22/26 Howard Avenue
|Tuesday 20 July
12.00pm to 12.30pm
|Liverpool
|Chemist Warehouse
|235-243 Macquarie Street
|Saturday 17 July
10.15am to 10.45am
|Double Bay
|Savoy Hotel
|41-45 Knox Street Double Bay
|Thursday 15 July
All day
Friday 16 July
All day
|Plumpton
|Terry White Chemmart
|Shop 20 Plumpton Marketplace
|Tuesday 13 July
7.35pm to 7.55pm
|Ashfield
|Ashfield Mall
|260A Liverpool Road
|Saturday 17 July
12.20pm to 1.15pm
|Ashfield
|Aldi
|260A Liverpool Road
|Saturday 17 July 12.25pm to12.55pm
|Ashfield
|Woolworths Ashfield
|260A Liverpool Road
|Saturday 17 July 12.50pm to 1.15pm
|Liverpool
|Pep’s Auto Spares
|176 Hoxton Park Road
|Sunday 18 July
12.00pm to 12.15pm
Monday 19 July
12.00p to 12.15pm
Tuesday 20 July
12.00pm to 12.15pm
|Liverpool
|Shell Liverpool
|104-106 Elizabeth Drive
|Tuesday 20 July
10.00pm to 10.30pm
|Liverpool
|Aldi Liverpool
|165-191 Macquarie Street
|Wednesday 21 July 6.30pm to 7.00pm
|Wetherill Park
|Woolworths Wetherill Park
|561-583 Polding Street
|Sunday 18 July
3.55pm to 4.05pm
|Liverpool
|Chemist Warehouse Liverpool
|235-243 Macquarie Street
|Tuesday 20 July
11.00am to 12.00pm
|Blacktown
|Blacktown Family Medical Centre
|1/117 Main Street
|Tuesday 20 July
4.30pm to 5.00pm
|Wolli Creek
|Junction Espresso Bar
|Shop 9/5 Brodie Spark Drive
|Sunday 18 July
10.00am to 10.10am
|Oatley
|Kobito Sushi
|1/93 Mulga Road
|Thursday 15 July
1.35pm to 1.45pm
|Liverpool
|Oliver Brown Liverpool
|Level 2, Westfield Liverpool, Macquarie Street
|Tuesday 20 July
9.15am to 9.30am
Wednesday 21 July 9.50am to 10.05am
|Liverpool
|BankWest Liverpool
|Westfield Liverpool, Shop 179/80 Macquarie Street
|Wednesday 21 July 10.00am to 10.10am
|Fairfield Heights
|Shawarma Today
|145 The Boulevarde
|Monday 19 July
2.30pm to 3.00pm
|Fairfield
|Coles
|Fairfield Forum, Station Street
|Tuesday 20 July
2.00pm to 2.15pm
|Fairfield
|Aldi Fairfield Forum
|8/36 Station Street
|Tuesday 20 July
2.15pm to 2.30pm
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Fruitland
|13-15 Kenyon Street
|Tuesday 20 July
2.30pm to 2.45pm
|Greystanes
|Woolworths, Greystanes Shopping Centre
|656 Merrylands Road
|Sunday 18 July
1.00pm to 2.00pm
|Greystanes
|Chemist King Pharmacy
|665 Merrylands Road
|Tuesday 20 July
6.10pm to 6.20pm
|Guildford
|Westpac Guildford
|301 Guildford Road Guildford NSW 2161
|Wednesday 14 July 9.55am to 10.20am