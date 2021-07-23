COVID alerts: New venues of exposure in regions, Western Sydney

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Goulburn Bunnings Warehouse Goulburn Corner Hume Street and Ducks Lane Tuesday 20 July 12.30pm to 12.45pm Marulan KFC Marulan 20 Hume Highway Tuesday 20 July 1.30pm to 1.50pm Ultimo Microseconds C2.14/22-36 Mountain Street Monday 19 July 1.00pm to 1.30pm Lakemba Pharmacy 4 Less 10/49 The Boulevarde Sunday 18 July 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure. Wear a mask around others and limit your movements until you get another negative result.