COVID alerts: New venues of concern in Fairfield, Penrith, Blue Mountains

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern visited by confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

Fairfield Australian Visa Now 2A/4 Alan Street Monday 5 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Tuesday 6 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Wednesday 7 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Thursday 8 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Friday 9 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Saturday 10 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Fairfield Law and Order Office Work 31 Spencer Street Monday 5 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Tuesday 6 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Wednesday 7 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Thursday 8 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Friday 9 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Saturday 10 July 9.30am – 4.30pm Belmore Belmore Medical Centre 479 Burwood Road Monday 5 July 10am – 11am

Roselands Mrs Fields, Roselands Shopping Centre 24 Roselands Drive Thursday 1 July 10.30am – 10.45am Saturday 3 July 7am – 7.10am Monday 5 July 10.30am – 10.40am

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Fairfield Heights Boulevarde Pharmacy 176 The Boulevarde Saturday 10 July 9am – 10am Fairfield Heights Babylon Bakery 187 The Boulevarde Saturday 10 July 12.45pm – 12.50pm McGraths Hill McGraths Hill BMX track Bismarck Street Wednesday 7 July 11am – 1pm Windsor Windsor Riverview Shopping Centre 227 George Street Wednesday 7 July 1.30pm – 3pm Mortdale Lazezza Kebab Bakery Grills 8 Morts Road Wednesday 7 July 2.15pm – 3pm Liverpool PRD Real Estate 71-73 Scott Street Wednesday 7 July 9am – 5.30pm Friday 9 July 9am – 5.30pm Saturday 10 July 8.30am – 9.15am Merrylands Asal Sweet Patisserie Shop 4, 196-200 Merrylands Road Thursday 8 July 4pm – 5pm Bondi Junction Australia Post Office, Eastgate Shopping Centre Shop 28, 71-73 Spring Street Friday 9 July 3.50pm – 4pm Emu Plains Café at Lewers 86 River Road Tuesday 6 July 9am – 9.30am Wednesday 7 July 9am – 9.30am Thursday 8 July 9am – 9.30am Friday 9 July 9am – 9.30am Emu Plains Woolworths, Lennox Shopping Centre Corner of Great Western Highway and Lawson Street Tuesday 6 July 4pm – 4.30pm Glenbrook Cons Continental Deli, Glenbrook Village 31 Park Street Tuesday 6 July 1pm – 1.30pm Glenbrook The Take Away Joint Shop 6/31-33 Ross Street Tuesday 6 July 1pm – 1.30pm Jamisontown Harvey Norman, Penrith Homemaker Centre Wolseley Street and Mulgoa Road Tuesday 6 July 3pm – 3.30pm Jamisontown Penrith Homemaker Centre Wolseley Street and Mulgoa Road Tuesday 6 July 3pm – 3.30pm Jamisontown Grey Gums Bottlemart Blaikie Road and Mulgoa Road Tuesday 6 July 3pm – 3.30pm Penrith Tins and Wood 3/12 Tindale Street Wednesday 7 July 5.20pm – 5.40pm Kemps Creek Caltex Petrol Station 1413 Elizabeth Drive Thursday 8 July 4.15pm – 4.45pm

Fairfield Heights Woolworths Fairfield Heights 186 The Boulevarde Thursday 8 July 5.40pm – 5.50pm Thursday 8 July 6pm – 7pm Saturday 10 July 12.40pm – 12.55pm Pyrmont Coles Pyrmont 50-72 Union Street and Edward Street Monday 5 July 1pm – 1.20pm Kareela Coles Kareela Corner of Bates Drive and Freya Street Wednesday 7 July 1pm – 10pm

Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed must monitor for symptoms:

Hoxton Park Bunnings Hoxton Park Corner Cowpasture Road and Airfield Drive Thursday 8 July 11.10am – 12.15pm Bondi Junction Irish Convenience Store Shop 2/310-330 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July 9.55am – 11.05am

