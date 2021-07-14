COVID alerts: New inner city, Bondi and Western Sydney venues of exposure

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Rosebery Ampol Foodary 321 Gardeners Road Monday 12 July 2.30pm – 2.45pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Chipping Norton Lakeland Take Away 8/94 Epsom Road Wednesday 7 July 2.55pm – 3.05pm Wetherill Park Priceline Wetherill Park Stockland Wetherill Park, Polding Street Saturday 10 July 1pm – 2pm Carlton Aldi Carlton 74 Edward Street Friday 9 July 2.10pm – 3pm Fairfield Elias Pharmacy 37-41 Ware Street Thursday 8 July 3.30pm – 3.35pm Marulan North BP Express Northbound 15666 Hume Highway Saturday 10 July 5pm – 5.30pm Fairfield KFC Fairfield 352-354 The Horsley Drive Tuesday 6 July 3pm – 8.30pm Saturday 10 July 4pm – 8.30pm Sunday 11 July 4pm – 8.30pm Bondi Junction Ezy Mart 26 Bronte Road Friday 9 July 11.50am – 12.20pm

NSW Health has been notified of additional times at previously announced venues. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Casula Costco Wholesale 20 Parkers Farm Place Wednesday 7 July 12.50pm – 2pm Fairfield Kmart, Fairfield Forum Shopping 8/36 Station Street Friday 9 July 2.05pm – 2.15pm Fairfield Fairfield Forum Pharmacy 8/36 Station Street Friday 9 July 1.45pm – 2.05pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Sydney Paddy’s Market, Haymarket 9-13 Hay Street Saturday 10 July 11.50am – 12.10pm Bondi Junction Kmart, Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July 3pm – 3.25pm Bondi Junction Harris Farm Markets, Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July 1.30pm – 4pm Bondi Junction David Jones, Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July 1.10pm – 1.30pm

Image: Getty