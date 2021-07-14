2GB
COVID alerts: New inner city, Bondi and Western Sydney venues of exposure

2 hours ago
2GB News
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Rosebery Ampol Foodary 321 Gardeners Road Monday 12 July

2.30pm – 2.45pm

 

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop: 

Chipping Norton Lakeland Take Away 8/94 Epsom Road Wednesday 7 July

2.55pm – 3.05pm

 
Wetherill Park Priceline Wetherill Park Stockland Wetherill Park, Polding Street Saturday 10 July

1pm – 2pm
Carlton Aldi Carlton 74 Edward Street Friday 9 July

2.10pm – 3pm
Fairfield Elias Pharmacy 37-41 Ware Street Thursday 8 July

3.30pm – 3.35pm
Marulan North BP Express Northbound 15666 Hume Highway Saturday 10 July

5pm – 5.30pm
Fairfield KFC Fairfield 352-354 The Horsley Drive Tuesday 6 July

3pm – 8.30pm

 

Saturday 10 July

4pm – 8.30pm

 

Sunday 11 July

4pm – 8.30pm
Bondi Junction Ezy Mart 26 Bronte Road Friday 9 July

11.50am – 12.20pm

NSW Health has been notified of additional times at previously announced venues. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Casula Costco Wholesale 20 Parkers Farm Place Wednesday 7 July

12.50pm – 2pm
Fairfield Kmart, Fairfield Forum Shopping 8/36 Station Street Friday 9 July

2.05pm – 2.15pm
Fairfield Fairfield Forum Pharmacy 8/36 Station Street Friday 9 July

1.45pm – 2.05pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Sydney Paddy’s Market, Haymarket 9-13 Hay Street Saturday 10 July

11.50am – 12.10pm
Bondi Junction Kmart, Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July

3pm – 3.25pm
Bondi Junction Harris Farm Markets, Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July

1.30pm – 4pm
Bondi Junction David Jones, Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Saturday 10 July

1.10pm – 1.30pm

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
News
