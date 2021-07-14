COVID alerts: New inner city, Bondi and Western Sydney venues of exposure
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:
|Rosebery
|Ampol Foodary
|321 Gardeners Road
|Monday 12 July
2.30pm – 2.45pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|Chipping Norton
|Lakeland Take Away
|8/94 Epsom Road
|Wednesday 7 July
2.55pm – 3.05pm
|Wetherill Park
|Priceline Wetherill Park
|Stockland Wetherill Park, Polding Street
|Saturday 10 July
1pm – 2pm
|Carlton
|Aldi Carlton
|74 Edward Street
|Friday 9 July
2.10pm – 3pm
|Fairfield
|Elias Pharmacy
|37-41 Ware Street
|Thursday 8 July
3.30pm – 3.35pm
|Marulan North
|BP Express Northbound
|15666 Hume Highway
|Saturday 10 July
5pm – 5.30pm
|Fairfield
|KFC Fairfield
|352-354 The Horsley Drive
|Tuesday 6 July
3pm – 8.30pm
Saturday 10 July
4pm – 8.30pm
Sunday 11 July
4pm – 8.30pm
|Bondi Junction
|Ezy Mart
|26 Bronte Road
|Friday 9 July
11.50am – 12.20pm
NSW Health has been notified of additional times at previously announced venues. Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|Casula
|Costco Wholesale
|20 Parkers Farm Place
|Wednesday 7 July
12.50pm – 2pm
|Fairfield
|Kmart, Fairfield Forum Shopping
|8/36 Station Street
|Friday 9 July
2.05pm – 2.15pm
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Forum Pharmacy
|8/36 Station Street
|Friday 9 July
1.45pm – 2.05pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:
|Sydney
|Paddy’s Market, Haymarket
|9-13 Hay Street
|Saturday 10 July
11.50am – 12.10pm
|Bondi Junction
|Kmart, Westfield Bondi Junction
|500 Oxford Street
|Saturday 10 July
3pm – 3.25pm
|Bondi Junction
|Harris Farm Markets, Westfield Bondi Junction
|500 Oxford Street
|Saturday 10 July
1.30pm – 4pm
|Bondi Junction
|David Jones, Westfield Bondi Junction
|500 Oxford Street
|Saturday 10 July
1.10pm – 1.30pm
