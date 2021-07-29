COVID alerts: Multiple train journeys, entire Sydney hotel join list of exposure sites

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and public transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Pyrmont Health Space Clinic 172 Harris Street Friday 23 July 9:00am to 10:00am Forest Lodge Chambers Cellars Shop T2/1A Dalgal Way Saturday 24 July 1:45pm to 2:05pm Annandale Booth Street Bakery 87 Booth Street Sunday 25 July 2:45pm to 3:15pm

Anyone who travelled on this service for more than 30 minutes is a close contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result:

Train From Gosford To Central Friday 23 July 4:32pm to 5:58pm Train From Strathfield To Tuggerah Friday 23 July 12:31pm to 1:50pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Chester Hill Miller Road Pharmacy 85 Miller Road Monday 19 July 11:40am to 12:10pm Chester Hill Miller Market 93 Miller Road Monday 19 July 11:30am to 11:50am Belmore Belmore Lebanese Bakery 339 Burwood Road Thursday 22 July 2:13pm to 2:18pm Pyrmont Goldsbrough Apartments – all residents 243 Pyrmont Street Friday 23 July All day Saturday 24 July All day Sunday 25 July All day Monday 26 July All day Tuesday 27 July All day

Anyone who travelled on the following public transport services at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Train From Cabramatta To Auburn Wednesday 21 July 8.33pm to 8.52pm Train From Yennora To Lidcombe Friday 23 July 5:11pm to 5:26pm Train From Strathfield To Redfern Monday 19 July 8:59am to 9:10am Train From Redfern To Burwood Tuesday 20 July 6:47pm to 6:58pm Train From Burwood To Redfern Tuesday 20 July 9:37am to 9:48am Train From Redfern To Burwood Tuesday 20 July 6:47pm to 6:57pm Train From Burwood To Strathfield Friday 23 July 12:12pm to 12:14pm Train From Central To Riverwood Friday 23 July 8:09pm to 8.39pm Train From Burwood To Riverwood Saturday 24 July 3:36pm to 3:51pm Train From Central To Riverwood Saturday 24 July 3:54pm to 4:25pm Train From Bankstown To Canterbury Wednesday 21 July 5:37pm to 5:51pm Train From Canterbury To Bankstown Wednesday 21 July 6:20am to 6:33am

