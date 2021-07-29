2GB
COVID alerts: Multiple train journeys, entire Sydney hotel join list of exposure sites

1 hour ago
2GB News
Article image for COVID alerts: Multiple train journeys, entire Sydney hotel join list of exposure sites

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and public transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Pyrmont Health Space Clinic 172 Harris Street Friday 23 July

9:00am to 10:00am
Forest Lodge Chambers Cellars Shop T2/1A Dalgal Way Saturday 24 July

1:45pm to 2:05pm
Annandale Booth Street Bakery 87 Booth Street Sunday 25 July

2:45pm to 3:15pm

Anyone who travelled on this service for more than 30 minutes is a close contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result:

Train From Gosford

To Central

 Friday 23 July

4:32pm to 5:58pm
Train From Strathfield

To Tuggerah

 Friday 23 July

12:31pm to 1:50pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Chester Hill Miller Road Pharmacy 85 Miller Road Monday 19 July

11:40am to 12:10pm
Chester Hill Miller Market 93 Miller Road Monday 19 July

11:30am to 11:50am
Belmore Belmore Lebanese Bakery 339 Burwood Road Thursday 22 July

2:13pm to 2:18pm
Pyrmont Goldsbrough Apartments – all residents 243 Pyrmont Street Friday 23 July

All day

Saturday 24 July

All day

Sunday 25 July

All day

Monday 26 July

All day

Tuesday 27 July

All day

Anyone who travelled on the following public transport services at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Train From Cabramatta

To Auburn

 Wednesday 21 July

8.33pm to 8.52pm
Train From Yennora

To Lidcombe

 Friday 23 July

5:11pm to 5:26pm
Train From Strathfield

To Redfern

 Monday 19 July

8:59am to 9:10am
Train From Redfern

To Burwood

 Tuesday 20 July

6:47pm to 6:58pm
Train From Burwood

To Redfern

 Tuesday 20 July

9:37am to 9:48am
Train From Redfern

To Burwood

 Tuesday 20 July

6:47pm to 6:57pm
Train From Burwood

To Strathfield

 Friday 23 July

12:12pm to 12:14pm
Train From Central

To Riverwood

 Friday 23 July

8:09pm to 8.39pm
Train From Burwood

To Riverwood

 Saturday 24 July

3:36pm to 3:51pm
Train From Central

To Riverwood

 Saturday 24 July

3:54pm to 4:25pm
Train From Bankstown

To Canterbury

 Wednesday 21 July

5:37pm to 5:51pm
Train From Canterbury

To Bankstown

 Wednesday 21 July

6:20am to 6:33am

Image: Getty

News
