COVID alerts: Multiple train journeys, entire Sydney hotel join list of exposure sites
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and public transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:
|Pyrmont
|Health Space Clinic
|172 Harris Street
|Friday 23 July
9:00am to 10:00am
|Forest Lodge
|Chambers Cellars
|Shop T2/1A Dalgal Way
|Saturday 24 July
1:45pm to 2:05pm
|Annandale
|Booth Street Bakery
|87 Booth Street
|Sunday 25 July
2:45pm to 3:15pm
Anyone who travelled on this service for more than 30 minutes is a close contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result:
|Train
|From Gosford
To Central
|Friday 23 July
4:32pm to 5:58pm
|Train
|From Strathfield
To Tuggerah
|Friday 23 July
12:31pm to 1:50pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
|Chester Hill
|Miller Road Pharmacy
|85 Miller Road
|Monday 19 July
11:40am to 12:10pm
|Chester Hill
|Miller Market
|93 Miller Road
|Monday 19 July
11:30am to 11:50am
|Belmore
|Belmore Lebanese Bakery
|339 Burwood Road
|Thursday 22 July
2:13pm to 2:18pm
|Pyrmont
|Goldsbrough Apartments – all residents
|243 Pyrmont Street
|Friday 23 July
All day
Saturday 24 July
All day
Sunday 25 July
All day
Monday 26 July
All day
Tuesday 27 July
All day
Anyone who travelled on the following public transport services at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:
|Train
|From Cabramatta
To Auburn
|Wednesday 21 July
8.33pm to 8.52pm
|Train
|From Yennora
To Lidcombe
|Friday 23 July
5:11pm to 5:26pm
|Train
|From Strathfield
To Redfern
|Monday 19 July
8:59am to 9:10am
|Train
|From Redfern
To Burwood
|Tuesday 20 July
6:47pm to 6:58pm
|Train
|From Burwood
To Redfern
|Tuesday 20 July
9:37am to 9:48am
|Train
|From Redfern
To Burwood
|Tuesday 20 July
6:47pm to 6:57pm
|Train
|From Burwood
To Strathfield
|Friday 23 July
12:12pm to 12:14pm
|Train
|From Central
To Riverwood
|Friday 23 July
8:09pm to 8.39pm
|Train
|From Burwood
To Riverwood
|Saturday 24 July
3:36pm to 3:51pm
|Train
|From Central
To Riverwood
|Saturday 24 July
3:54pm to 4:25pm
|Train
|From Bankstown
To Canterbury
|Wednesday 21 July
5:37pm to 5:51pm
|Train
|From Canterbury
To Bankstown
|Wednesday 21 July
6:20am to 6:33am
Image: Getty