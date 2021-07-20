COVID alerts: Exposure sites in regional NSW including Orange, Goulburn

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern, including venues in Goulburn and Orange, associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venue on the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Auburn Advanced Medical Centre 79 Auburn Road Tuesday 13 July 3.30pm – 3.55pm Thursday 15 July 2.30pm – 2.55pm Lakemba Isra Medical Centre 102a Haldon Street Sunday 18 July 6pm – 6.30pm Lakemba Ibby’s Seafood Restaurant 107 Haldon Street Sunday 11 July 1pm – 2pm Lakemba United Medical Centre 116 Haldon Street Thursday 15 July 3.30pm – 4pm Wiley Park Pharmasave Wiley Park Shop 1, 299 Lakemba Street Monday 12 July 9am – 9.20am Sydney Swift Recovery Agency 401/83 York Street Wednesday 14 July All day Thursday 15 July All day Friday 16 July 12 All day Goulburn Coles Express 1/3 Sowerby Street Friday 16 July 11.50am – 12pm Orange EG Fuelco Australia 1 Hanrahan Place Saturday 17 July 5.45pm – 6pm Orange Officeworks Orange 179/181 Byng Street Saturday 17 July 4.35pm – 5.05pm Orange Woolworths, North Orange Shopping Centre 9 Telopea Way Friday 16 July 3pm – 3.30pm Saturday 17 July 1.20pm – 1.50pm Orange Pizza Hut 33 Bathurst Road Saturday 17 July 4.55pm – 5.05pm Orange CTC Orange, North Orange Shopping Centre Shop 8, 9 Telopea Way Saturday 17 July 1.50pm – 2pm Bankstown Chemist Warehouse 26-28 Bankstown City Plaza Saturday 17 July 3.10pm – 3.20pm Greenacre Royal Carwash Greenacre 19 Hume Highway Saturday 10 July 9am – 5.30pm Wednesday 14 July 9am – 5.30pm Friday 16 July 9am – 5.30pm Bondi Junction Harley Place Health Suite 809, 251 Oxford Street Thursday 15 July 3.15pm – 4.15pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure. Wear a mask around others and limit your movements until you get another negative result.

Chester Hill Woolworths Chester Square Shopping Centre 1-13 Leicester Street Thursday 15 July 4.45pm – 5.05pm Cecil Hills Woolworths Cecil Hills Corner of Sandringham Drive and Fedore Road Friday 16 July 4.15pm – 5.15pm Saturday 17 July 10.30am – 11.30am Bondi Junction All floors of building (outside of Harley Place Health) 251 Oxford Street Thursday 15 July 3.15pm – 4.15pm Werrington Red Rooster Dunheved Road and Lavin Crescent Wednesday 14 July 1.50pm – 2.05pm

NSW Health wishes to advise of additional times for previously announced venues of concern. Anyone who attended the following venue on the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Parramatta Chemist Warehouse 202 Church Street Friday 16 July 5pm – 6.30pm Merrylands Priceline Pharmacy McFarlane Street Thursday 15 July 2.50pm – 3.15pm

