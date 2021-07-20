COVID alerts: Exposure sites in regional NSW including Orange, Goulburn
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern, including venues in Goulburn and Orange, associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venue on the times listed is a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:
|Auburn
|Advanced Medical Centre
|79 Auburn Road
|Tuesday 13 July 3.30pm – 3.55pm
Thursday 15 July
2.30pm – 2.55pm
|Lakemba
|Isra Medical Centre
|102a Haldon Street
|Sunday 18 July
6pm – 6.30pm
|Lakemba
|Ibby’s Seafood Restaurant
|107 Haldon Street
|Sunday 11 July
1pm – 2pm
|Lakemba
|United Medical Centre
|116 Haldon Street
|Thursday 15 July
3.30pm – 4pm
|Wiley Park
|Pharmasave Wiley Park
|Shop 1, 299 Lakemba Street
|Monday 12 July
9am – 9.20am
|Sydney
|Swift Recovery Agency
|401/83 York Street
|Wednesday 14 July All day
Thursday 15 July
All day
Friday 16 July 12
All day
|Goulburn
|Coles Express
|1/3 Sowerby Street
|Friday 16 July
11.50am – 12pm
|Orange
|EG Fuelco Australia
|1 Hanrahan Place
|Saturday 17 July
5.45pm – 6pm
|Orange
|Officeworks Orange
|179/181 Byng Street
|Saturday 17 July
4.35pm – 5.05pm
|Orange
|Woolworths, North Orange Shopping Centre
|9 Telopea Way
|Friday 16 July
3pm – 3.30pm
Saturday 17 July
1.20pm – 1.50pm
|Orange
|Pizza Hut
|33 Bathurst Road
|Saturday 17 July
4.55pm – 5.05pm
|Orange
|CTC Orange, North Orange Shopping Centre
|Shop 8, 9 Telopea Way
|Saturday 17 July
1.50pm – 2pm
|Bankstown
|Chemist Warehouse
|26-28 Bankstown City Plaza
|Saturday 17 July 3.10pm – 3.20pm
|Greenacre
|Royal Carwash Greenacre
|19 Hume Highway
|Saturday 10 July
9am – 5.30pm
Wednesday 14 July 9am – 5.30pm
Friday 16 July
9am – 5.30pm
|Bondi Junction
|Harley Place Health
|Suite 809, 251 Oxford Street
|Thursday 15 July
3.15pm – 4.15pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.
If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in the past four days, you must get another test on day 5 from the date of exposure. Wear a mask around others and limit your movements until you get another negative result.
|Chester Hill
|Woolworths Chester Square Shopping Centre
|1-13 Leicester Street
|Thursday 15 July 4.45pm – 5.05pm
|Cecil Hills
|Woolworths Cecil Hills
|Corner of Sandringham Drive and Fedore Road
|Friday 16 July
4.15pm – 5.15pm
Saturday 17 July 10.30am – 11.30am
|Bondi Junction
|All floors of building (outside of Harley Place Health)
|251 Oxford Street
|Thursday 15 July 3.15pm – 4.15pm
|Werrington
|Red Rooster
|Dunheved Road and Lavin Crescent
|Wednesday 14 July 1.50pm – 2.05pm
|Parramatta
|Chemist Warehouse
|202 Church Street
|Friday 16 July
5pm – 6.30pm
|Merrylands
|Priceline Pharmacy
|McFarlane Street
|Thursday 15 July
2.50pm – 3.15pm
