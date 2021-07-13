COVID alerts: Concern for transport routes, Penrith and Fairfield venues

NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.

Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Condell Park IGA Shop 1/63-77 Simmat Avenue Monday 12 July 8.55am – 9.10am

NSW Health has been notified of additional times at a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Edensor Park Fred’s One Stop Shop 661-671 Smithfield Road Friday 9 July 2pm – 3pm

Anyone who travelled on the following bus routes at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:

Fairfield to Fairfield 804 Bus From Hamilton Road opposite Wenden Street to Stand J, Fairfield Central Thursday 8 July

Departed 10.58am – arrived 11.03am Fairfield to Smithfield 800 Bus From Stand A, Fairfield Station to Polding Street opposite Bourke Street Thursday 8 July

Departed 6.15pm – arrived 6.33pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Ramsgate Health Save Pharmacy 183A Ramsgate Road Wednesday 7 July 5pm – 5.40pm Fairfield East BP Carrington 183 The Horsley Drive Thursday 8 July 4.45pm – 5pm Fairfield Aldi 8/36 Station Street Friday 9 July 1.55pm – 2.15pm Fairfield Chemist Warehouse 8 Kenyon Street Wednesday 7 July 2.45pm – 3.40pm Penrith Ground floor food court, Westfield Penrith Plaza 585 High Street Saturday 10 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm Penrith Woolworths, Westfield Penrith Plaza 585 High Street Saturday 10 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm Penrith Trims Fruit Shop, Westfield Penrith Plaza 585 High Street Saturday 10 July 12.30pm – 1.30pm Emu Plains Lennox Village Corner of Great Western Highway and 1 Pyramid Street Friday 9 July 3.40pm – 4.30pm Emu Plains McDonalds Emu Plains Corner of Old Bathurst Road and Russell Street Thursday 8 July 2pm – 2.30pm Jamisontown Penrith Pies and Pastries 69 York Road Friday 9 July 11.50am – 12.20pm Greenacre Coles Express 74 Roberts Road Thursday 8 July 6.10am – 6.40am Guildford Dan Murphy’s Guilford 150 Rawson Road Wednesday 7 July 6pm – 6.45pm Granville Woolworths Granville 6 Louis Street Wednesday 7 July 6.15pm – 7pm Bondi Junction Chemist Warehouse 135 Oxford Street Monday 5 July 12.45pm – 1.15pm Bankstown Sydney Sand and Cement 125 Canterbury Road Monday 5 July 7am – 7.15am

NSW Health also wishes to advise of additional times to a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended this venue at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Pyrmont Coles Pyrmont 50-72 Union Street and Edward Street Monday 5 July 1pm – 1.20pm Monday 5 July 6pm – 6.15pm

Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the listed times is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

T8 Line From Green Square Station To Lidcombe Station Sunday 4 July Departed 12.38pm Arrived 1.21pm T4 Line From Hurstville Station To Miranda Station Wednesday 7 July Departed 11.49am Arrived 12.17pm T4 Line From Hurstville Station To Wynyard Station Thursday 8 July Departed 5.44am Arrived 6.18am T4 Line From Wynyard Station To Hurstville Station Thursday 8 July Departed 8.34am Arrived 9.05am

Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Bondi Junction Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street Friday 9 July 6pm – 7pm

Image: Getty