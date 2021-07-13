COVID alerts: Concern for transport routes, Penrith and Fairfield venues
NSW Health has been notified of a number of new venues of concern and transport routes associated with confirmed cases of COVID‑19.
Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:
|Condell Park
|IGA
|Shop 1/63-77 Simmat Avenue
|Monday 12 July
8.55am – 9.10am
NSW Health has been notified of additional times at a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:
|Edensor Park
|Fred’s One Stop Shop
|661-671 Smithfield Road
|Friday 9 July
2pm – 3pm
Anyone who travelled on the following bus routes at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result, and call 1800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health:
|Fairfield to Fairfield
|804 Bus
|From Hamilton Road opposite Wenden Street to Stand J, Fairfield Central
|Thursday 8 July
Departed 10.58am – arrived 11.03am
|Fairfield to Smithfield
|800 Bus
|From Stand A, Fairfield Station to Polding Street opposite Bourke Street
|Thursday 8 July
Departed 6.15pm – arrived 6.33pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|Ramsgate
|Health Save Pharmacy
|183A Ramsgate Road
|Wednesday 7 July
5pm – 5.40pm
|Fairfield East
|BP Carrington
|183 The Horsley Drive
|Thursday 8 July
4.45pm – 5pm
|Fairfield
|Aldi
|8/36 Station Street
|Friday 9 July
1.55pm – 2.15pm
|Fairfield
|Chemist Warehouse
|8 Kenyon Street
|Wednesday 7 July
2.45pm – 3.40pm
|Penrith
|Ground floor food court, Westfield Penrith Plaza
|585 High Street
|Saturday 10 July
12.30pm – 1.30pm
|Penrith
|Woolworths, Westfield Penrith Plaza
|585 High Street
|Saturday 10 July
12.30pm – 1.30pm
|Penrith
|Trims Fruit Shop, Westfield Penrith Plaza
|585 High Street
|Saturday 10 July
12.30pm – 1.30pm
|Emu Plains
|Lennox Village
|Corner of Great Western Highway and 1 Pyramid Street
|Friday 9 July
3.40pm – 4.30pm
|Emu Plains
|McDonalds Emu Plains
|Corner of Old Bathurst Road and Russell Street
|Thursday 8 July
2pm – 2.30pm
|Jamisontown
|Penrith Pies and Pastries
|69 York Road
|Friday 9 July
11.50am – 12.20pm
|Greenacre
|Coles Express
|74 Roberts Road
|Thursday 8 July
6.10am – 6.40am
|Guildford
|Dan Murphy’s Guilford
|150 Rawson Road
|Wednesday 7 July
6pm – 6.45pm
|Granville
|Woolworths Granville
|6 Louis Street
|Wednesday 7 July
6.15pm – 7pm
|Bondi Junction
|Chemist Warehouse
|135 Oxford Street
|Monday 5 July
12.45pm – 1.15pm
|Bankstown
|Sydney Sand and Cement
|125 Canterbury Road
|Monday 5 July
7am – 7.15am
NSW Health also wishes to advise of additional times to a previously announced venue. Anyone who attended this venue at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|Pyrmont
|Coles Pyrmont
|50-72 Union Street and Edward Street
|Monday 5 July
1pm – 1.20pm
Monday 5 July
6pm – 6.15pm
Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the listed times is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:
|T8 Line
|From Green Square Station
To Lidcombe Station
|Sunday 4 July
Departed 12.38pm
Arrived 1.21pm
|T4 Line
|From Hurstville Station
To Miranda Station
|Wednesday 7 July
Departed 11.49am
Arrived 12.17pm
|T4 Line
|From Hurstville Station
To Wynyard Station
|Thursday 8 July
Departed 5.44am
Arrived 6.18am
|T4 Line
|From Wynyard Station
To Hurstville Station
|Thursday 8 July
Departed 8.34am
Arrived 9.05am
Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:
|Bondi Junction
|Westfield Bondi Junction
|500 Oxford Street
|Friday 9 July
6pm – 7pm
