COVID-19: Bulldogs CEO defends decision to sideline player

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
ANDREW HILLBulldogs

Canterbury player Aiden Tolman will sit out of tonight’s rescheduled Bulldogs vs Roosters NRL match.

The round five match had to be moved after a Bulldogs player’s child had a COVID-19 incident at their school.

Tolman tested negative to coronavirus but is required to self-isolate for a full 14 days.

Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill told Ben Fordham it is the right decision to have Tolman sit out.

“To lose a player of Aiden’s ability is a tough loss for us.

“I’d love to have him and I’m sure his teammates would love him to be there, but I think everyone in the game has given a commitment to consider the community first.”

Ben Fordham
