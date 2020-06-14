COVID-19: Bulldogs CEO defends decision to sideline player

Canterbury player Aiden Tolman will sit out of tonight’s rescheduled Bulldogs vs Roosters NRL match.

The round five match had to be moved after a Bulldogs player’s child had a COVID-19 incident at their school.

Tolman tested negative to coronavirus but is required to self-isolate for a full 14 days.

Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill told Ben Fordham it is the right decision to have Tolman sit out.

“To lose a player of Aiden’s ability is a tough loss for us.

“I’d love to have him and I’m sure his teammates would love him to be there, but I think everyone in the game has given a commitment to consider the community first.”

