COVID-19 alerts: Further venues of concern in Sydney’s east and west

5 hours ago
2GB News
covid-19
Article image for COVID-19 alerts: Further venues of concern in Sydney’s east and west

NSW Health has been notified of further venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

Bondi Junction Pattison’s Patisserie

 

 Westfield Bondi Junction, Level 1, Kiosk 107, 500 Oxford Street Monday, 21 June

2.00pm to 2.30pm
Kensington

 

 7 Eleven cnr Todman Avenue and Anzac Parade Tuesday, 22 June

12:50pm to 1:10pm

 
Sydney Bentley Restaurant Bar 27 O’Connell Street Wednesday 23 June 6:00pm to 9:40pm
Rose Bay Domino’s Pizza 512 Old South Head Road Saturday 26 June 1:25pm – 1:40pm

(correction)
Strathfield South

 

 Crossways Hotel

 

 482 Liverpool Rd

 

 Saturday, 26 June

3:30pm to 5.00pm

(in addition to times reported previously)

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:

Bondi Beach Oporto 152-162 Campbell Parade Friday, 25 June

10.45am to 10.55am
Eastgardens Woolworths Westfield Eastgardens,

52 Bunnerong Road

 Friday, 25 June

12.00 to 12.30pm
Eastgardens Big W

 

 Westfield Eastgardens,

152 Bunnerong Road

 Friday, 25 June

12:30pm to 12.50pm
Eastgardens Kmart Westfield Eastgardens,

152 Bunnerong Road

 Friday, 25 June

12:55pm to 1.15pm

 
Eastgardens Reject Shop Westfield Eastgardens,

152 Bunnerong Road

 Friday, 25 June

1:15pm to 1.30pm
Eastgardens Level 2 Food Court Westfield Eastgardens,

152 Bunnerong Road

 Friday, 25 June

1.30pm to 2.15pm
Eastgardens Level 3 Children’s Play Area (next to Woolworths) Westfield Eastgardens,

152 Bunnerong Road

 Friday, 25 June

2:00pm to 2.25pm
Double Bay Woolworths Kiaora Lane and Kiaora Road

 

 Saturday 26 June

7:00pm to 8:15pm
Blaxland

 

 Supa IGA 150-152 Great Western Highway Sunday, 27 June

6.00am to 4.00pm

 

Image: Getty

