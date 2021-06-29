COVID-19 alerts: Further venues of concern in Sydney’s east and west
NSW Health has been notified of further venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:
|Bondi Junction
|Pattison’s Patisserie
|Westfield Bondi Junction, Level 1, Kiosk 107, 500 Oxford Street
|Monday, 21 June
2.00pm to 2.30pm
|Kensington
|7 Eleven
|cnr Todman Avenue and Anzac Parade
|Tuesday, 22 June
12:50pm to 1:10pm
|Sydney
|Bentley Restaurant Bar
|27 O’Connell Street
|Wednesday 23 June 6:00pm to 9:40pm
|Rose Bay
|Domino’s Pizza
|512 Old South Head Road
|Saturday 26 June 1:25pm – 1:40pm
(correction)
|Strathfield South
|Crossways Hotel
|482 Liverpool Rd
|Saturday, 26 June
3:30pm to 5.00pm
(in addition to times reported previously)
Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:
|Bondi Beach
|Oporto
|152-162 Campbell Parade
|Friday, 25 June
10.45am to 10.55am
|Eastgardens
|Woolworths
|Westfield Eastgardens,
52 Bunnerong Road
|Friday, 25 June
12.00 to 12.30pm
|Eastgardens
|Big W
|Westfield Eastgardens,
152 Bunnerong Road
|Friday, 25 June
12:30pm to 12.50pm
|Eastgardens
|Kmart
|Westfield Eastgardens,
152 Bunnerong Road
|Friday, 25 June
12:55pm to 1.15pm
|Eastgardens
|Reject Shop
|Westfield Eastgardens,
152 Bunnerong Road
|Friday, 25 June
1:15pm to 1.30pm
|Eastgardens
|Level 2 Food Court
|Westfield Eastgardens,
152 Bunnerong Road
|Friday, 25 June
1.30pm to 2.15pm
|Eastgardens
|Level 3 Children’s Play Area (next to Woolworths)
|Westfield Eastgardens,
152 Bunnerong Road
|Friday, 25 June
2:00pm to 2.25pm
|Double Bay
|Woolworths
|Kiaora Lane and Kiaora Road
|Saturday 26 June
7:00pm to 8:15pm
|Blaxland
|Supa IGA
|150-152 Great Western Highway
|Sunday, 27 June
6.00am to 4.00pm
