COVID-19 alerts: Further venues of concern in Sydney’s east and west

NSW Health has been notified of further venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

Bondi Junction Pattison’s Patisserie Westfield Bondi Junction, Level 1, Kiosk 107, 500 Oxford Street Monday, 21 June 2.00pm to 2.30pm Kensington 7 Eleven cnr Todman Avenue and Anzac Parade Tuesday, 22 June 12:50pm to 1:10pm Sydney Bentley Restaurant Bar 27 O’Connell Street Wednesday 23 June 6:00pm to 9:40pm Rose Bay Domino’s Pizza 512 Old South Head Road Saturday 26 June 1:25pm – 1:40pm (correction) Strathfield South Crossways Hotel 482 Liverpool Rd Saturday, 26 June 3:30pm to 5.00pm (in addition to times reported previously)

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:

Bondi Beach Oporto 152-162 Campbell Parade Friday, 25 June 10.45am to 10.55am Eastgardens Woolworths Westfield Eastgardens, 52 Bunnerong Road Friday, 25 June 12.00 to 12.30pm Eastgardens Big W Westfield Eastgardens, 152 Bunnerong Road Friday, 25 June 12:30pm to 12.50pm Eastgardens Kmart Westfield Eastgardens, 152 Bunnerong Road Friday, 25 June 12:55pm to 1.15pm Eastgardens Reject Shop Westfield Eastgardens, 152 Bunnerong Road Friday, 25 June 1:15pm to 1.30pm Eastgardens Level 2 Food Court Westfield Eastgardens, 152 Bunnerong Road Friday, 25 June 1.30pm to 2.15pm Eastgardens Level 3 Children’s Play Area (next to Woolworths) Westfield Eastgardens, 152 Bunnerong Road Friday, 25 June 2:00pm to 2.25pm Double Bay Woolworths Kiaora Lane and Kiaora Road Saturday 26 June 7:00pm to 8:15pm Blaxland Supa IGA 150-152 Great Western Highway Sunday, 27 June 6.00am to 4.00pm

Image: Getty