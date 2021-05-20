Convicted murderer ‘wasn’t super happy’ about daughter’s new book

An author who has published a book on her own family’s true crime story has admitted her father, a convicted murderer, was not impressed by the retelling.

Nina Young penned the book My Father the Murderer: A reckoning with the past alongside her mother Denise, after their podcast of the same name.

“In the podcast, we chased Allan to try and get him involved,” Nina told Deborah Knight.

“He didn’t, but he did get in contact for the book.

“It turns out he wasn’t super happy about the book or the podcasts…”

Press PLAY below to hear Nina discuss her father’s story

Image: Supplied