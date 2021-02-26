2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Competition challenges kids to learn ‘..

Competition challenges kids to learn ‘one of the most difficult languages’

3 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Prime Minister's Spelling BeeSchools
Article image for Competition challenges kids to learn ‘one of the most difficult languages’

The Prime Minister has challenged kids across the country to a spelling bee, encouraging students from Years 3 to 8 to become junior wordsmiths. 

Registrations are now open for the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee, which is split into three rounds, beginning with an in-school competition, followed by state and territory finals and a national final.

National winners of the green, orange and red categories, which sort students into skill levels, will be awarded a return trip to Canberra to meet the Prime Minister, an iPad and a $250 HarperCollins book pack.

Hugh Jackman’s former acting coach and pronouncer on The Great Australian Spelling Bee Chris Edmund is greatly supportive of the “fantastic adventure”.

“I think it’s a very important thing; it’s all to do with literacy and reading and the pleasure in reading.”

Edmund acknowledged confusing rules can make English “one of the most difficult languages” to learn but suggested parents take an active role in reading with their children to make them passionate about words.

“Being very accurate about those things, I think, can be very crucial for young people’s development.”

Children can be enrolled to the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee here.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873