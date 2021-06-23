Commbank ‘urgently’ scrambling to resolve service outages

The Commonwealth Bank is “urgently investigating” how to resolve issues affecting a number of banking services impacting customers.

Merchant terminals, the Commbank app and Netbank are all experiencing outages.

Commbank first acknowledged the outages more than an hour ago and says an update will be provided shortly.

We’re aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we’re urgently investigating. We apologise and thanks for your patience, we’ll provide an update soon — CommBank (@CommBank) June 23, 2021

Image: Getty