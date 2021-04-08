2GB
Coalition benches ‘distraction’ Matt Kean ahead of by-election

35 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Chris MinnsJOHN BARILAROMalcolm TurnbullMatt KeanThe InfluencersUpper Hunter by-election
Article image for Coalition benches ‘distraction’ Matt Kean ahead of by-election

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has admitted the Coalition views Matt Kean as a “distraction” ahead of the crucial Upper Hunter by-election.

Mr Barilaro was ‘subbed in’ for Mr Kean in Jim Wilson’s regular Thursday segment with the Energy and Environment Minister and Labor’s Chris Minns.

The Minister was made the centre of a political firestorm after recommending divisive former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull for a climate advisory role, an offer which has since been rescinded.

 

Mr Barilaro admitted that giving Mr Turnbull “the benefit of the doubt” was a mistake.

“We’ve reversed that appointment … what’s big is when you put up your hand and say ‘we’ve got it wrong’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

