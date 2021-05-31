2GB
Christian Porter drops defamation lawsuit against ABC’s ‘sensationalist’ reporting

3 hours ago
Article image for Christian Porter drops defamation lawsuit against ABC’s ‘sensationalist’ reporting

Former attorney-general Christian Porter has discontinued his defamation case against the ABC and reporter Louise Milligan.

In a statement, the ABC say “all parties have agreed to not pursue the matter any further”, and “no damages will be paid”.

Mr Porter sued over an online article written by Ms Milligan which claimed a serving Cabinet Minister was being investigated over historic sexual assault allegations.

Mr Porter argued he was identifiable as the subject of the article, despite not being named.

Federal political editor Michael Pachi told Jim Wilson according to Mr Porter, the proceedings are being dropped because the ABC could not prove the allegations to either a civil or criminal standard.

He claimed the story was written in a sensationalist manner. The ABC have stated they stand by their reporting.

However, the article has been appended with an editor’s note expressing regret that “some readers misinterpreted the article as an accusation of guilt”.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest 

Image: Nine News

