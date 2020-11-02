Chris Waller chasing Melbourne Cup win

Horse Trainer Chris Waller has many medals under his belt, but he’s yet to win the Melbourne Cup.

The race that stops the nation will look a little different this year, with trainers like Waller unable to be at the track.

He told Ben Fordham he hopes to avoid disappointment this year.

“It’s a household name, the Melbourne Cup, that’s the only difference between the races that I have won and the ones that we haven’t.

“You’re part of history if you do win the Melbourne Cup and if we could be part of history one day I’ll be very satisfied.”

Image: Getty