2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chris Waller chasing Melbourne Cup win

53 seconds ago
Ben Fordham
MELBOURNE CUP
Article image for Chris Waller chasing Melbourne Cup win

Horse Trainer Chris Waller has many medals under his belt, but he’s yet to win the Melbourne Cup.

The race that stops the nation will look a little different this year, with trainers like Waller unable to be at the track.

He told Ben Fordham he hopes to avoid disappointment this year.

“It’s a household name, the Melbourne Cup, that’s the only difference between the races that I have won and the ones that we haven’t.

“You’re part of history if you do win the Melbourne Cup and if we could be part of history one day I’ll be very satisfied.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHorse Racing
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873