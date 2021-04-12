2GB
Chris Smith calls on Scott Morrison to apologise to former Australia Post boss

8 hours ago
chris smith
Angela CrampChristine HolgateScott Morrison
Chris Smith is calling on the Prime Minister to apologise for “humiliating” the former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate.

Last year, Christine Holgate resigned after outrage over spending $20,000 on Cartier watches.

The former Australia Post CEO is facing an inquiry into the controversy after Scott Morrison insisted she stand down.

“His carry on was way over the top,” Chris Smith said, “it was unfair, uncalled for.”

“If the PM really wants to make a statement about the treatment of women in this country he should pick up the telephone today and give her the apology she deserves.”

Licensed Post Office Group executive director Angela Cramp told Chris the decision was made with “no sense”.

“This inquiry may well bring out what it was that the government was trying to do.”

chris smith
AustraliaBusinessNews
