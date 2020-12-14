Champion jockey pays tribute to a ‘special’ member of the racing community

The Sydney racing fraternity has farewelled Catholic chaplain of 20 years Brother Dan Stafford, who retired on Saturday.

Hall of fame jockey Darren Beadman regaled Mark Levy with stories from the jockeys’ room at Royal Randwick.

“I can tell you, there was a couple of jockeys he spent a little bit more time with praying for, and they certainly needed it.

“I don’t know if it was about their wellbeing or their riding!”

Mr Beadman personally thanked Brother Stafford chaplain for his service and prayers over the years.

“It’s people like you that makes it that much more special.”

