Champion jockey pays tribute to a ‘special’ member of the racing community

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Brother Dan StaffordChaplainRoyal Randwick
The Sydney racing fraternity has farewelled Catholic chaplain of 20 years Brother Dan Stafford, who retired on Saturday.

Hall of fame jockey Darren Beadman regaled Mark Levy with stories from the jockeys’ room at Royal Randwick.

“I can tell you, there was a couple of jockeys he spent a little bit more time with praying for, and they certainly needed it.

“I don’t know if it was about their wellbeing or their riding!”

Mr Beadman personally thanked Brother Stafford chaplain for his service and prayers over the years.

“It’s people like you that makes it that much more special.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
Horse RacingNewsSports
