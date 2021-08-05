2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Centrelink boss’ advice for families..

Centrelink boss’ advice for families affected by childcare subsidy debt recovery

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Centrelinkchildcare subsidyHank Jongen
Article image for Centrelink boss’ advice for families affected by childcare subsidy debt recovery

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen has advised parents how their Centrelink debt can be reconsidered.

Thousands of Australian families have been blindsided by letters demanding they repay overpaid childcare subsidies.

Mr Jongen told Deborah Knight recipients have had “significant warnings” about the deadline, and should follow the instructions as matter of urgency.

“Don’t ignore the letters, don’t ignore the attempts we’ve made to contact you in order to do that balancing.

“Lodge your tax return for 2018-19, because once that happens tax will provide us with the information and we may be able to reconsider that debt.”

Press PLAY below to hear Hank answer your Centrelink questions

Image: Nine News

Deborah Knight
AustraliaMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873