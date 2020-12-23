2GB
CCTV released in suspicious death of Sydney grandfather

9 hours ago
2GB News
NSW Police have released CCTV following the suspicious death of an elderly man in Sydney’s east.

On Sunday morning emergency services were called to a unit on Elphinstone Road, South Coogee, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

The body of 77-year-old South Coogee resident, Peter McCarthy, was found.

A post-mortem examination found Mr McCarthy died from severe head and facial injuries.

Detectives have released CCTV of a man and a woman they believe may be able to assist with ongoing inquiries.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr McCarthy was on Wednesday afternoon at Club York in the Sydney CBD.

Mr McCarthy was last seen wearing a green, blue and white long-sleeved jersey, light blue pants, black shoes and carrying a brown satchel bag.

News
