CCT Footy Tipping is back! REGISTER NOW

59 mins ago
SIGN UP TODAY!
rugby league featured

The Continuous Call Team Footy Tipping competition returns for 2020!

Our new and improved comp means you MUST register a new account this year for your chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.

We’ve also got a $250 Lowes voucher to give away to our top-tipper each and every week.

IMPORTANT: You must create a new account in 2020

By joining today you automatically get full access to all features, including:

  • Entry into the 2GB Footy Tipping Competition and a chance to win $10,000 cash
  • A chance to be our weekly top-tipper and win a $250 gift voucher thanks to Lowes
  • Compete against your favourite 2GB/4BC presenters
  • Create a private league with your family, friends and colleagues

Don’t delay, SIGN UP HERE!

 

