CAUGHT OUT | Albo sprung parking illegally in Sydney

A federal MP has been caught parking in a No Stopping zone.

Ben Fordham was contacted by a listener who witnessed the Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese park at the corner of Illawarra and Warren Roads at Marrickville on Saturday morning.

Listener Stuart told Ben his local member could have parked legally in a nearby carpark.

“I literally couldn’t believe it.”

When contacted by Ben Fordham Live Mr Albanese said, “I agree – people should always obey the rules”.

Anthony Albanese image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy