2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cattle producer ‘gives back to the city’ with hundreds of kilos of help

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
farmersgood news
Article image for Cattle producer ‘gives back to the city’ with hundreds of kilos of help

Despite facing his own battles against the drought and mouse plague, a NSW cattle producer is donating his beef to Sydneysiders in greatest need of food.

Robert McKenzie told Jim Wilson he’s already given 300kg of Black Angus beef mince to Cumberland Council, and has partnered with Thankful4Farmers to growth the donation drive wider.

“We need to give back to the city, because the city always supports the bush every time we’re in need … in truckloads.

“Thank you for spreading the word .. you nearly made me cry.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Facebook/Thankful4Farmers

Jim Wilson
AustraliaCharityNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873