Cattle producer ‘gives back to the city’ with hundreds of kilos of help

Despite facing his own battles against the drought and mouse plague, a NSW cattle producer is donating his beef to Sydneysiders in greatest need of food.

Robert McKenzie told Jim Wilson he’s already given 300kg of Black Angus beef mince to Cumberland Council, and has partnered with Thankful4Farmers to growth the donation drive wider.

“We need to give back to the city, because the city always supports the bush every time we’re in need … in truckloads.

“Thank you for spreading the word .. you nearly made me cry.”

Image: Facebook/Thankful4Farmers