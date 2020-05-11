Canberra Raiders have ‘hunger and drive’ to win this year

Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana has re-signed with the team after six months abroad, and he says the Raiders are ready for a win.

Mr Rapana left the Raiders at the end of the 2019 season, signing with Japanese rugby union team the Wild Knights.

Despite COVID-19 putting a halt on his Asian aspirations, Mr Rapana said he’s glad to have returned home for the 2020 season, getting “straight back into the swing of things”.

Following the Raiders’ loss to the Roosters last year, the team is ready for a second chance.

“Losing that Grand Final broke all our hearts, and we never want to be in that situation again,” he told Mark Levy.

“We’ve still got that hunger and drive … to get that Premiership.”

