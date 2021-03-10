2GB
Cameron Smith’s father surprises with pick for greatest NRL player of all time

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NRL star Cameron Smith is often mentioned among the game’s greatest players but his father thinks he falls short of the best player of all time.

Former Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith will not return to the Storm or professional rugby league, the club announced on social media.

His father, Wayne Smith, admitted to Ben Fordham he may “be a bit biased” on who he believes is the best player of all time (and it’s not his son).

Ben Fordham
Rugby LeagueSports
