Cameron Murray joins fight for the ‘heart and soul’ of the Rabbitohs

8 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Cameron Murray joins fight for the ‘heart and soul’ of the Rabbitohs

On Thursday night the South Sydney Rabbitohs will kick off the 2021 Telstra Premiership in spectacular fashion by facing off with the 2020 champions.

Rabbitohs lock Cameron Murray told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the signing of established players Benji Marshall, Josh Mansour and Jai Arrow will stand the club in good stead in their clash with the Melbourne Storm.

“We’re no stranger to coming up against the reigning premiers [in] round one.

“Every time we come up against the Storm, we know we’re coming up against a quality outfit.

“We’re all looking forward to the test … and we’ve got the confidence that we can get the job done.”

Mr Murray emphasised how “devastating” the loss of Adam Reynolds would be if the Rabbitohs can’t reach a contract deal with their captain.

“He’s the heart and soul of the club.

“He epitomises what it means to be a South Sydney player.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

