2GB
Calling all aspiring comedians: Tim Ferguson’s tips to write and perform stand-up

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Calling all aspiring comedians: Tim Ferguson’s tips to write and perform stand-up

Comedian Tim Ferguson is using his powers of hilarity to coach the next generation of funnymen and women, through online platform SLOCOACH.

A skeptical Deborah Knight asked Mr Ferguson if it was really true, can someone be taught how to be funny?

“Well that’s the thing, you can teach them comedy skills.

“You may not be able to teach them how to be funny, but you can at least teach them to walk on stage and say something funny!”

His classes offer tips for both writing and performing, including an experienced comedian’s advice for easing stage fright.

Press PLAY below to hear Tim Ferguson’s comedy tips and how to learn more

 

Deborah Knight
