‘Calamity of errors’ could jeopardise Labor’s election hopes says Peta Credlin

Political commentator Peta Credlin is tipping Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will leave his position as Labor leader before the next election in 2022.

Locked down in metropolitan Melbourne, Peta told Jim Wilson she’s witnessed the Andrews government’s “calamity of errors” firsthand.

“I’ve never seen such a system-wide failure of government in my lifetime … that’s a big call, but it’s on every single level.

“He will understand he can’t come back from this.”

If Mr Andrews does step down, Peta said the Victorian Labor Party could struggle to find a popular candidate among the likely replacements.

“I think they’re all tainted, and I think if the opposition really lifts its game … the government’s very vulnerable.”

Image: Nine News