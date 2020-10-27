2GB
Bulldogs recruit Kyle Flanagan confident he’ll ‘bring success’ to the club

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
CANTERBURY BULLDOGSKyle Flanaganrugby league featured

Rooster-turned-Bulldog Kyle Flanagan has returned fire at critics who says he’s a young and inexperienced selection.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs today announced Flanagan has been signed to the club under a three-year contract.

Mark Levy asked the new recruit if he thinks he’s the right man to lead the Bulldogs into the future.

“I definitely think I am.

“I don’t want to go from 0 to 100 too quick, I want to really build my game.

“I’m still learning, but I pride myself on every time I play football, that I put my body in front of players. I’m going to bring success to the Bulldogs.”

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website

