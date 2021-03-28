Brisbane plunged into three-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Greater Brisbane will be plunged into a three-day lockdown from 5pm tonight after Queensland recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Four of the 10 new cases are community transmission, while the remaining six are in hotel quarantine.

During lockdown, residents in Brisbane, Logan, Morton Bay, Ipswich and Redlands will only be able to leave their homes for four reasons: essential work, to shop for essentials, exercise, and caregiving.

Schools in the area will be closed from Tuesday.

Announcing the snap lockdown, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said “we need to do this now to avoid a longer lockdown”.

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen told Mark Levy it’s “chaos” in Brisbane right now.

The full list of possible exposure sites is available HERE.