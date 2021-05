Small liquor brewers and distillers were among the winners in last night’s budget.

From July 1, small liquor producers will be able to claim a full refund on any excise they pay up to $350,000 annually.

Local Four Pillars Gin founder Stuart Gregor told Deborah Knight it’s a welcome relief.

“Most will use that to employ one extra person, they might buy some more barrels.”

