BREAKING | Travel declarations introduced for all arrivals into Queensland

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a travel declaration system will be introduced for people entering the state.

Anyone arriving in Queensland from 1am Saturday, June 19 will be required to complete a Queensland Travel Declaration before entry.

This requirement applies to anyone entering the state, regardless of whether they have been to a declared hotspot.

However, residents of border communities will be exempt.

Ms Palaszczuk says this is a “sensible measure to keep Queenslanders safe” as new cases of COVID-19 emerge in New South Wales and Victoria.

Restrictions against travel from Greater Melbourne will remain in place for another seven days, “in line with other jurisdictions”.

There are no restrictions on travelling to Sydney, but Queenslanders are advised to reconsider their need to travel.

