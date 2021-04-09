Chimpanzee found dead at Sydney Zoo, visitors denied entry

Sydney Zoo says a chimpanzee has been found dead in its enclosure, with visitors denied entry to the zoo.

The zoo is investigating but have confirmed the animal had not escaped.

Listener John told Ray Hadley people are being told to stay in their cars.

“It’s getting packed now … people everywhere.

“They’re a bit insistent on you getting back in your car.”

University of Western Australia’s Dr Cyril C Grueter told Joe Hildebrand chimpanzees are very curious animals.

“They can find ways to go beyond the boundaries of their enclosure sometimes.”

