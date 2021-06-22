2GB
Queensland locks out NSW local government areas, WA introduces hard border

6 hours ago
National Nine News
Article image for Queensland locks out NSW local government areas, WA introduces hard border

Western Australia has reintroduced a hard border, and Queensland will close its border to several local government areas in NSW tomorrow following a surge of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sydney.

NSW has recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the Bondi cluster to 31 cases.

The following local government areas will be barred from entry to Queensland:

•City of Sydney

•Woollahra

•Bayside

•Canada Bay

•Inner West and

•RandwickYoo

 

Queensland residents will be excepted, but required to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Waverley was previously declared a hotspot on June 18, with travellers barred from entry to Queensland from June 19.

Victoria previously declared the same seven LGAs red zones while South Australia has closed the border to all of NSW.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has reintroduced a hard border with NSW, with anyone residing in or who has travelled through the state barred from entry.

Western Australians will also be allowed to return home if already in NSW, but must quarantine for 14 days.

 

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter 

