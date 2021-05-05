2GB
Police operation concluded after Town Hall station evacuated

5 hours ago
National Nine News
Town Hall
Police have concluded an operation at Town Hall.

The station had been evacuated but nothing has been found.

No trains were travelling through Town Hall while police conducted a sweep of the area.

Light Rail services were also suspended between Central and Circular Quay.

 

National Nine News
News
