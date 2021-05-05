Police operation concluded after Town Hall station evacuated
Image: Twitter/Julie Power
Police have concluded an operation at Town Hall.
The station had been evacuated but nothing has been found.
No trains were travelling through Town Hall while police conducted a sweep of the area.
Light Rail services were also suspended between Central and Circular Quay.
Due to a major police operation at Town Hall Station, no trains are travelling through Town Hall.
Major delays are expected on some lines. Trains are also suspended between Town Hall and North Sydney on the #NorthShoreLine
More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/knOfR2YBJD
— Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 5, 2021