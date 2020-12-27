Jamil Hopoate charged with assault and drink driving

NRL player Jamil Hopoate has been charged with assaulting his partner and drink-driving.

Police were called to a pub in Port Macquarie last night.

The 26-year-old has been charged with common assault, stalking or intimidation, and mid-range drink driving.

He’s been granted conditional bail to appear in court in January.

“I would think that if the charges are sustained that would mean the end of Jamil Hopoate’s rugby league career at the age of 26,” Ray Hadley said.

Image: Getty/Bradley Kanaris