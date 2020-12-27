2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jamil Hopoate charged with assault and drink driving

3 hours ago
RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
Jamil HopoateNRL
Article image for Jamil Hopoate charged with assault and drink driving

NRL player Jamil Hopoate has been charged with assaulting his partner and drink-driving.

Police were called to a pub in Port Macquarie last night.

The 26-year-old has been charged with common assault, stalking or intimidation, and mid-range drink driving.

He’s been granted conditional bail to appear in court in January.

“I would think that if the charges are sustained that would mean the end of Jamil Hopoate’s rugby league career at the age of 26,” Ray Hadley said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full details

Image: Getty/Bradley Kanaris

RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
NewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873