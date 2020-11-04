Brad Fittler sets high expectations for Blues squad ahead of State of Origin I
NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is confident in his squad’s training heading into State of Origin I at Adelaide Oval tonight.
Freddy told Mark Levy the 17-man lineup, including previously in-doubt James Tedesco, is unlikely to shift before the game.
“They move really well together, and I’m just expecting a great performance.
“We feel like we’re very fit, and that’s been a real bonus for us.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: NSW Blues