2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brad Fittler sets high expectations for Blues squad ahead of State of Origin I

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Brad Fittler sets high expectations for Blues squad ahead of State of Origin I

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is confident in his squad’s training heading into State of Origin I at Adelaide Oval tonight.

Freddy told Mark Levy the 17-man lineup, including previously in-doubt James Tedesco, is unlikely to shift before the game.

“They move really well together, and I’m just expecting a great performance.

“We feel like we’re very fit, and that’s been a real bonus for us.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Blues

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873