Brad Fittler backs Panthers to ‘absolutely’ go all the way

Brad Fittler is confident the Penrith Panthers are “absolutely” in with a chance to secure the 2020 Telstra Premiership.

The Panthers are currently at the top of the ladder, heading into round 20.

Reflecting on his own success with the Panthers, reaching the Grand Final back in 1990, the NSW Blues coach told Mark Levy the club can “without a doubt” go all the way this year.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a team play with such joy.

“They work so hard off the ball for each other.”

