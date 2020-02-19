Brad Fittler backs NRL’s ‘strong’ stance on anthem

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler has congratulated the ARL commission’s decision to not play the national anthem at the All Stars game.

The commission met with the Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council and decided that the wishes of players should be respected.

The New South Wales coach told Wide World of Sports radio he’s had the opportunity to speak to several players about the issue.

“I’d congratulate the NRL on making such a strong statement,” Fittler said.

“I think it’s appropriate given the two teams that are playing.

“I had the pleasure during Origin because the subject came up and there’s external pressure on these players to be making statements and to highlight these statements.

“I had the pleasure of listening to Cody (Walker) and the Fox (Josh Addo-Carr) and Latrell (Mitchell) talk about their opinion of the anthem and what they were taught and what they believe.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.