Brad Fittler backs NRL’s conference proposal to end ‘unfair system’

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has voiced his support for the NRL to introduce a conference system.

The new competition of 18 teams would be split in half, with two competition ladders.

The Sydney teams would play in one conference and the other teams, from various cities, in another.

Freddy pointed out to Mark Levy the current system allows for draws such as that of the Brisbane Broncos, who faced the top four sides in the opening rounds of the 2021 season.

“The way the system is at the moment is so unfair, and it doesn’t get much voice because week in, week out we’re worried about who’s playing that team each week.

“It just doesn’t match up, and then next year it’s someone else who gets a really hard draw.”

However, there is at least one possibility for Grand Finals Freddy would be disappointed to lose.

