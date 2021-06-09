Bondi Beach Public School ablaze, 50 firefighters on scene

Two classrooms on the second floor of Bondi Beach Public School are ablaze, with smoke from the fire blanketing Bondi.

Motorists are advised to avoid Warners Avenue.

The fire has now been contained, but not extinguished. Firefighters have given the building the all-clear and there are no reported injuries.

Earlier, Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Brendan Hurley told Jim Wilson there were eight fire trucks on scene, with up to six more responding.

“We don’t have any reports of any people inside the building at this stage.”

