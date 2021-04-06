2GB
Bombshell racism claims rock Neighbours

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian soap Neighbours has been accused of being “culturally unsafe” as Indigenous actors make racism claims against the show.

Former Indigenous cast members have made a range of claims against the soap, including staff using terms like “lil monkey” and the N-word.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Ben Fordham show producers haven’t denied the claims.

“Not even the Queen’s line of ‘recollections differ’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

 

