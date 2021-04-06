Bombshell racism claims rock Neighbours

Australian soap Neighbours has been accused of being “culturally unsafe” as Indigenous actors make racism claims against the show.

Former Indigenous cast members have made a range of claims against the soap, including staff using terms like “lil monkey” and the N-word.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Ben Fordham show producers haven’t denied the claims.

“Not even the Queen’s line of ‘recollections differ’.”

