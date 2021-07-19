2GB
Blues debutant Mitchell Moses not to blame for defeat, Billy Slater declares

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Queensland legend Billy Slater has weighed in on why the NSW Blues failed in their bid for a State of Origin clean sweep.

While Blues newcomer Mitchell Moses has copped heat, Billy told Mark Levy the Eels star had a “pretty good game”, and can’t be blamed for the loss.

“When you play footy, everyone’s … out there for criticism, and everyone’s responsible for the performance of the team.

“I thought he controlled things to the best of his ability, but when you measure him on Nathan Cleary’s performances … you can certainly forge those arguments.”

