Billy Slater’s solution to NRL’s ‘concerning’ bottom side struggles

11 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Billy Slater’s solution to NRL’s ‘concerning’ bottom side struggles

There are growing calls to halt the expansion of the NRL to include a fourth Queensland team amid blowout scores in the Premiership’s opening rounds.

Rugby league great Billy Slater told Mark Levy the separation of the top and bottom sides is “certainly” “a concern”.

“The game has got quicker, which has contributed to the lack of time players have to put play on and be dangerous, and there’s a little bit more fatigue.”

He suggested the NRL needs to take a leaf out of the NFL’s book.

“Everyone says there’s lack of talent in the pool to pick from, but I think it’s a lack of developing that talent.

“The talent is there, but we need specialist coaches, key position coaches; I think that’s where the NRL need to focus.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

 

