Billy Slater’s greatest QLD State of Origin team of all-time

Billy Slater took on the unenviable task of putting together a list of his greatest QLD State of Origin team of all-time.

He tells Mark Levy from Wide World of Sports radio it was incredibly difficult to do and took him hours to compile the list.

Find out who’s in and who’s out of Billy’s ultimate QLD State of Origin team:

1. Darren Lockyer

2. Wendell Sailor

3. Greg Inglis

4. Mal Meninga

5. Lote Tuqiri

6. Johnathan Thurston

7. Allan Langer

8. Petero Civoniceva

9. Cameron Smith

10. Arthur Beetson

11. Gorden Tallis

12. Michael Crocker

13. Wally Lewis

Bench:

14. Cooper Cronk

15. Shane Webcke

16. Carl Webb

17. Sam Thaiday

Slater also supports the idea of restarting the rugby league season with State of Origin.

It comes after Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys admitted he was confident the season could begin again on June 1.

Slater tells Wide World of Sports radio he believes an Origin mini series would be the best option to get rugby league up and running again.

“I think it’d really kick-start our season again,” Slater says.

“Logistically there’s more opportunity to put 60 players away and coaching staff and getting that Origin series underway before we could possibly get 500 players locked away in an isolated area and getting the season up and running.

“I think it would be easier to get two teams together and run a little Origin mini-series over three weeks.

“It’d be a great way to kick-off the season.”

