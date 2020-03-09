Billy Slater says Ben Hunt must ‘take control’ of Dragons in 2020

Former rugby league star Billy Slater believes St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt must “take control” of his team in 2020.

With Gareth Widdop departing the club in the off-season, the onus has now fallen onto Hunt to steer his side around the park alongside halves partner Corey Norman.

Hunt who signed a reported five-year, six million dollar deal with the club beginning in 2018 has been the subject of scrutiny over the past two seasons for not living up to his price tag.

That’s despite the 29-year-old being selected for Queensland throughout the last two State of Origin series.

Slater told Wide World of Sports radio Hunt needs to step up and take responsibility of his team.

“You’ve got to be responsible for your own performance,” Slater said.

“Now Ben Hunt is the dominant man, I know Corey Norman’s in the halves at the club but Ben Hunt, he needs to take control and it’s his team.

“The more he sees it as his team and just goes out and plays his football, the better Ben Hunt plays.

“He said he’s been working hard over the pre-season and I know he would have been because he’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve seen.

“You see how he plays the game, he doesn’t perform bad by not trying, so he’ll be out there trying to do his best this year for sure.”

Hunt has played 234 NRL games since debuting for the Broncos in 2009 while also representing Australia.

Tony Feder/Getty Images.